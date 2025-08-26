 Trump smiles, PPP hardliners frown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Trump smiles, PPP hardliners frown

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 20:31
 
President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first summit on the afternoon of Aug. 25, U.S. time, without major friction, with both leaders displaying a relatively warm rapport. The meeting unsettled hard-line figures in the People Power Party who continue to oppose Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, despite the Constitutional Court ruling his declaration of martial law illegal, which led to his removal and a snap election. Some of the PPP’s most fervent supporters had circulated baseless claims that Washington disapproved of Lee and might intervene on Yoon’s behalf, narratives now further undermined by the summit’s outcome. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Trump smiles, PPP hardliners frown

Tuesday's fortune: Luck, joy and unity

River of Cho Kuk, Season 2…

Monday's fortune: Steady finances coming your way?

The die is cast…

Related Stories

Believe it or not, but...

Unprecedented…

The "main star" of the PPP national convention

Oh dear...

Too late to save the barn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)