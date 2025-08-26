A new era of labor–politics collusion

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The "Yellow Envelope Bill", which revises Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, passed the National Assembly on Aug. 24. Though its implementation has been delayed for six months, the law marks a sweeping change. Under the revised Article 2, an “employer” is defined as anyone who can “substantively and concretely control or determine working conditions.” In practice, this means a subcontractor’s employees could demand negotiations directly with conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics or Hyundai Motor, even without an employment contract. A supplier’s union could claim that wage cuts resulted from cost reductions ordered by the parent company, and insist the conglomerate take responsibility.Refusal to negotiate could bring criminal charges for unfair labor practices. Hyundai Motor, for example, has roughly 600 tier-one, two and three suppliers. The possibility that a conglomerate could be drawn into wage bargaining year-round is not far-fetched. Some even warn of paradoxical outcomes, in which a wage increase agreed upon by a parent company and one supplier leaves another subcontractor, uninvolved in talks, to shoulder the financial burden.Skeptics may ask how small suppliers could pressure powerful conglomerates. Yet precedents exist. In June, the union at E&S, a Samsung Electronics partner, held a press conference demanding that Samsung itself intervene in disputes over unpaid wages. On Aug. 25, the Hyundai Steel Irregular Workers’ Chapter, made up of subcontracted employees, accused the company of hiding behind “figurehead subcontractors” and announced plans to file charges against Hyundai Steel as the real employer. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) adds further weight, serving as an agent for smaller unions and expanding its reach by representing subcontractors in collective bargaining. With such backing, conglomerates may eventually face industrywide negotiations.The scope of labor disputes has also widened. Under the amendment, “business decisions affecting working conditions” are now recognized as grounds for industrial action. Beyond wages, working hours, and benefits, disputes may now include layoffs, restructuring, mergers, or even changes in equipment procurement. For shipbuilders already under pressure from U.S. tariff negotiations, announcing plans to build plants abroad could invite strikes. Against this backdrop, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol’s suggestion that “unions should also consider the national interest” drew criticism as detached from reality.The most controversial element is the restriction on damage claims against unions. Companies may technically sue over illegal strikes, but the law makes it exceptionally difficult. Employers must demonstrate the role and level of participation of individual workers within the union, a task closer to law enforcement than management. Even if proven, courts can reduce liability after considering a worker’s financial status or family obligations. For many companies, pursuing compensation may prove futile.The name "Yellow Envelope" originates from the 2009 SsangYong Motor strike, when courts ordered 4.7 billion won (nearly $3.4 million) in damages. Citizens sympathetic to the workers sent donations in yellow envelopes to help pay. Business leaders argue that lawmaking should balance interests rather than align with one side. Past collusion between government and conglomerates, while problematic, at least carried some sense of discretion. Today’s alignment between political power and organized labor is overt, producing legislation openly tilted in favor of unions.Supporters argue that the reform levels the playing field for workers long sidelined in Korea’s industrial hierarchy. Critics counter that it creates untenable burdens for conglomerates already competing globally. For multinational corporations operating in Korea, the prospect of facing lawsuits or negotiations from countless subcontractors raises questions about predictability and investment conditions.The government has positioned the law as a correction to decades of corporate overreach. Yet the balance may have tipped too far in the other direction. For labor federations such as the KCTU, the law represents a major victory. For many businesses, it signals a harsher operating climate. With the act now on the books, Korea faces a new era of labor–politics collusion — one that could reshape its economy in unpredictable ways.