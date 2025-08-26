Between the United States and China

The balance of power has shifted. This time, it is not Washington but Beijing refusing to buy. Nvidia’s H20, a lower-performance AI semiconductor designed for the Chinese market, has been met with suspicion that it contains a backdoor inserted by the United States to extract information. Beijing’s stance reflects not only mistrust but also growing confidence in its own semiconductor self-sufficiency. On Aug. 21, Chinese AI company DeepSeek unveiled a new model optimized for the next generation of domestically produced AI chips, strengthening its reputation as a leader in “efficient AI.”There was a time when it was not Nvidia but Huawei under suspicion. Concerned about the company’s rapid expansion into the global telecommunications market, the U.S. Congress summoned Huawei executives in 2012 to ask whether their equipment contained hidden backdoors. Suspicion mounted until 2018, when Washington banned the purchase of Huawei products. At the end of that year, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, who was also the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested at a Canadian airport and placed under house arrest for more than two years. It was the first Trump administration that pulled the trigger on China’s push for semiconductor self-reliance.Now it is the United States that is taking measures once associated with state-capitalist systems like China or Russia. Washington demanded a 10 percent equity stake in exchange for subsidies to Intel. It also requires companies to hand over 15 percent of sales in return for export permits to ship AI chips to China. In doing so, the U.S. has undercut its own free-market credentials and weakened the very export control regime it urged allies to enforce against China. The America we see today is not the America we used to know.China, too, is not the China we once knew. Restructuring is underway in industries suffering from overcapacity and price wars, such as electric vehicles, solar panels, batteries and steel. Authorities are pulling back subsidies and reducing output to curb destructive competition. This “anti-involution” policy is meant to stop local governments and companies from flooding the market. According to state media, President Xi Jinping has even questioned whether every province should invest simultaneously in AI, computing power and electric vehicles. The aim is to correct the inefficiencies of state capitalism, deflate the AI bubble and improve resource allocation. Some analysts see this as “Made in China 2025, Season 2.”China’s semiconductor ecosystem has already advanced in quality. ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), the country’s largest memory producer, is expanding, while unicorn startups such as Moore Threads and MetaX prepare for listings on domestic stock markets. Their willingness to raise research funding from private capital rather than rely solely on state subsidies demonstrates new confidence. Beijing’s drive toward self-reliance in high bandwidth memory (HBM) may progress faster than expected.For Korea, whose two largest trading partners are the United States and China, this shifting landscape is consequential. Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, Washington pressed Seoul for larger and faster investment commitments in America. If Korean capital continues to flow into the United States at this pace, who will sustain industries and jobs at home? Meanwhile, the government has announced its goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers and plans to create a 100 trillion won AI fund. But where will that money come from?Officials say they will mobilize pension funds, issue bonds, and redirect domestic capital tied up in real estate. Yet there are limits to what can be raised from household savings. Citizens facing the challenges of a super-aged society are uneasy about pouring resources into AI alone.Could Korea attract foreign capital instead? Unlike the United States, Seoul cannot wield tariffs or security guarantees as leverage. Legal reform, such as amendments to the Commercial Act, will not be enough on its own. With global trade rules in flux, Korea must do more to attract multinational companies if it is to prevent industrial hollowing out. But credibility is an issue. When the National Assembly pushed through the "Yellow Envelope Bill" — revising Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act — despite strong objections from businesses, global firms took note. Will they view Korea as a reliable destination for investment? There is a risk that efforts to fix longstanding labor-market problems could undermine the country’s appeal as a place to do business.Perspectives on China also warrant rethinking. Korea’s shrinking population, combined with a surge of interest in medical schools and declining enrollment in engineering, makes it difficult to secure competitiveness with domestic talent alone. Already, some voices in advanced industries whisper that, absent U.S. sanctions, they would gladly work with China’s brightest minds—engineers and scientists filled with ambition and determination. This reflects both a hunger for global top-tier talent and a reluctant acknowledgment of China’s rise. Once the “factory of the world,” China has now positioned itself as the “brain of the world.” For Korea to survive, it must consider ways to engage with this reality, even while navigating between Washington and Beijing.