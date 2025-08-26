Conservative party trapped in the shadow of extremes

What began as a routine party event turned into a surprise. Watching the news, I was struck by the results of the People Power Party’s first-round leadership election. Only two candidates who opposed the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol advanced to the runoff. During the campaign, some contenders defended Yoon’s declaration of martial law, even suggesting that he be allowed to return to the party. More striking was that the leadership race centered on martial law and impeachment — issues long settled politically — rather than rebuilding the conservative movement.Hopes that the party might reflect honestly on the crisis of democracy caused by martial law, offer apologies and chart a new course were dashed. When the final result is announced on Aug. 26, regardless of who wins, the party will remain ensnared in the responsibility for martial law and the shadow of Yoon. Jeong Cheong-rae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, has already branded the PPP a “rebellion party” and even raised the possibility of dissolving it as unconstitutional. Yet, conservatives seem unwilling to escape this uncomfortable frame.Why did it come to this? The PPP’s direction diverges sharply from the views of the broader public. A survey by the Seoul National University Institute for Future Strategy shortly after the presidential election found that only 15 percent of respondents expressed even mild approval of martial law, while just 26 percent opposed Yoon’s impeachment. While not all of these respondents would necessarily support a “Yoon Suk Yeol again” movement, the data suggest that only about 20 percent of voters hold strong conservative convictions. In a political climate of polarization, the ideological divide in Korean society has clearly widened to the extremes.Research shows that politically attentive and ideologically hard-line citizens are the most active participants in politics. It is likely that many such voters took part in the PPP leadership election, which explains why extremism dominated the race. The process itself revealed this imbalance: far-right YouTubers who promote Yoon’s return and election-fraud theories exerted influence akin to vetting candidates. This underscored how much further to the right primary participants lean compared to the general electorate.Decisions made inside the PPP are its own business, but the implications extend beyond the party. In Korea’s two-party system, the concern is that power could tilt too heavily to one side. The PPP can count on loyalty from a cohesive 20 percent bloc, but that is not enough to expand its appeal or return to power. Political strength has already shifted decisively toward the Democratic Party. With its commanding majority in the National Assembly, the party has been able to pass laws it favors — such as revisions to the Broadcasting Act and the "Yellow Envelope Bill" — without hesitation. President Lee Jae Myung maintains stable approval ratings of around 60 percent. On this trajectory, the Democrats are poised to win a sweeping victory in next year’s local elections, extending control from the legislature and the presidency to local governments.That does not mean Lee’s support is invulnerable. Recent pardons for Cho Kuk and Yoon Mee-hyang dented his approval. Yet, even if voters grow disillusioned with the administration, it is unlikely that moderates or center-right voters would embrace an opposition party dominated by extremists. A party that clings to outdated views, rejects self-reflection and takes uncompromising positions is bound to be shunned at the ballot box. The greater danger lies in an imbalance of power, where one party dominates too thoroughly. Concentrated power, in any era, has harmed the health of democracy.Still, one might interpret the moment differently — as the beginning of a political transformation. The collapse of a major party can come quickly. The British Liberal Party in 1906 won 397 seats to the Conservatives’ 156, but by 1924, it had just 40 seats and never regained its footing. Eighteen years can reshape a political landscape.Eighteen years ago in Korea, in the 2007 presidential election, Grand National Party candidate Lee Myung-bak won by more than 5 million votes. In the following year’s general election, the Grand National Party — the predecessor of today’s PPP — secured 153 seats, and the Pro-Park Alliance, largely aligned with it, added 13 more. Since then, conservative parties have steadily declined. In Britain, the Liberal Party collapsed but the Conservatives endured. History shows that any party that resists change and ignores the demands of the time cannot survive. For conservative parties, this is even more true. Today, the PPP appears to be following the path of decline.