President Urges Dialogue with Opposition, Ruling Party Leader Calls Them “Enemies of the People”

President Lee Jae Myung said on Aug. 24 that he would “naturally engage in dialogue if an opposition leader is elected through legitimate procedures.” His comments came during a press conference aboard Air Force One en route to Washington for a summit with United States President Donald Trump. Lee reiterated that his willingness to talk with the opposition would not change even if the leader of the People Power Party opposed the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. The remark contrasted with the hard-line posture of the ruling Democratic Party leadership.When asked about Democratic Party Chairman Jung Cheong-rae’s refusal to even shake hands with the PPP leader, Lee said, “The positions of the party leader and the president can differ.” While understanding Jung’s role in a confrontational party landscape, Lee stressed that “the president must represent the people and lead the country as a whole.” Unlike party leaders who labeled the PPP a “rebellion force,” Lee softened his language, suggesting some members may have merely “appeared to side with insurrection.”Jung, however, continued sharp rhetoric against the opposition on Aug. 25, even after Lee’s comments were publicized. Responding to PPP leadership candidate Kim Moon-soo, who earlier this month called him an “ultraleft terrorist” on television, Jung wrote on social media: “I have never thrown a grenade at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, smashed doors, or set fires. If there is no correction or apology, I will take legal action.” He also mocked PPP criticism of the “Yellow Envelope Bill” and the revised Commercial Act as an “economic rebellion,” writing, “Who started the rebellion? The task is to eradicate rebellion, you fool.” He added, “The PPP may become not the People’s Power but the ‘People’s Enemy.’” Earlier, he dismissed the opposition leaders as invisible, saying, “I only shake hands with people.”Regarding Lee’s statement, Jung responded that it was “right and natural” but added, “As party leader, my role is to fight when necessary. Sometimes together, sometimes apart.” His words came just days after he emphasized “one team, one voice” between the party, government, and presidency in response to concerns about the pace of prosecutorial reform.For some core supporters, Jung’s blunt words may sound refreshing. But for many others, they sow anxiety and distrust. After years of political turmoil and external challenges, the public increasingly yearns for stability and unity. Ruling party rhetoric that brands the main opposition as an enemy cannot serve as a seed of integration or a driving force for reform.