Tuesday's fortune: Luck, joy and unity
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 05:00
Today's signs point to luck, joy, and unity through relationships and cooperation for some. However, others indicate a need for caution, restraint and careful reflection. Your fortune for Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
📅 Tuesday, August 26, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 You may acquire something new today.
🔹 News from relatives may arrive.
🔹 Expect glad tidings or a pleasant surprise.
🔹 A new or hopeful opportunity could appear.
🔹 Finances improve — consider investments.
🔹 Work may bring profitable opportunities.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Both choices may appeal equally to you.
🔹 Good health is your greatest treasure.
🔹 Sometimes, “good is simply good enough.”
🔹 A new vision may inspire you.
🔹 Work feels rewarding; enthusiasm rises.
🔹 Don’t delay today’s tasks — take action.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat water-rich fruits for hydration.
🔹 Even without appetite, eat properly.
🔹 Think carefully; decide slowly.
🔹 Don’t pour into a bottomless jar — avoid waste.
🔹 Offer or receive help generously.
🔹 Avoid narrow perspectives — broaden horizons.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend the day relaxed, perhaps with TV.
🔹 Read books or newspapers for insight.
🔹 Sometimes the old is better than the new.
🔹 Balance tradition with innovation.
🔹 Eat well even on busy days.
🔹 Remember, it’s not over until it’s over.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a calm and peaceful day.
🔹 A cheerful, refreshing mood prevails.
🔹 Awaited news or results may come.
🔹 Work may pile up — embrace it with drive.
🔹 Be bold and proactive.
🔹 Confidence and adventure will bring rewards.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 What feels familiar is most comfortable.
🔹 Avoid bias or favoritism.
🔹 Be discreet with your generosity.
🔹 Let go of the old to grasp the new.
🔹 Life is a constant competition.
🔹 Knowledge and skill are your survival tools.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Wisdom grows with age — trust your insight.
🔹 Follow your heart’s desires.
🔹 Do your best; heaven may side with you.
🔹 Seek growth through cooperation.
🔹 Relationships determine everything — nurture them.
🔹 Collaboration brings unity and strength.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Today, you’re in the spotlight.
🔹 Any path may still lead to success.
🔹 Knock, and the door shall open.
🔹 Right people and opportunities may align.
🔹 Build win-win relationships for growth.
🔹 Stay positive and proactive.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Nurture only what can grow.
🔹 Teach skills, not just provide resources.
🔹 Be cautious even on familiar paths.
🔹 Sometimes acquaintances pose bigger risks.
🔹 If unavoidable, learn to enjoy it.
🔹 Use kind and gracious words.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Speak less, spend wisely.
🔹 Leadership roles can be demanding.
🔹 Avoid financial dealings or rash investments.
🔹 Keep personal and professional matters separate.
🔹 Don’t overextend or take on too much.
🔹 Take time alone for reflection.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Each day is the best day.
🔹 Life may overflow with joy.
🔹 Voice your wish — dreams can come true.
🔹 Relish small but certain joys.
🔹 Fortune may stand on your side.
🔹 Step into today’s role with confidence.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A happy purchase brings delight.
🔹 Efforts may bear fruit today.
🔹 Children bring pride and fulfillment.
🔹 Financial opportunities look favorable.
🔹 A lucky day is in store.
🔹 Skills earn recognition and reward.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
