End of the 'Captain Son' era? Korea's head coach hints at change of guard.
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 13:54
Korea's national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo hinted at the possibility of a captaincy change on Monday while announcing the squad for the September friendlies.
Asked about the team’s captaincy with the 2026 North and Central America World Cup just a year away, Hong said, “I am still considering it. At this stage, what matters is making the right choice for both the individual and the team. I haven’t decided yet whether to change the captain or not.”
Hong, who captained the national team during its historic run to the semifinals at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, explained the criteria for the role.
“Ahead of the World Cup, experience and leadership are vital,” he said. “Son has done that role well and continues to do so.”
Son first wore the captain's armband in 2018 under then-manager Paulo Bento. He has since remained captain under Jürgen Klinsmann and now Hong, making him the longest-serving captain in the team’s history.
The question is whether his role can be sustained. At 33, Son has left the Premier League for Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles FC. Although he continues to perform at a high level, doubts remain about how long he can maintain it — a key concern for Hong as he tries to secure the team’s long-term competitiveness.
Some believe that handing the captaincy to another player could relieve Son of the psychological burden of leadership and ultimately benefit him.
Son led Korea to the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but faced questions about his leadership after a locker room altercation with Lee Kang-in during the team’s semifinal exit at the 2023 Asian Cup. Among potential successors, Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord has been mentioned.
The debate over the armband also ties into a possible change in Son’s role within the team. With 134 caps and 51 goals, Son has long been an automatic starter. But whether that remains the case going forward is uncertain.
“It’s no longer about how long Son plays, but about when and in which moments he makes decisive contributions,” Hong said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
