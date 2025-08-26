Korea to host Brazil in football friendly in October

Korea will host Brazil in a men's football friendly in October as part of preparations for next year's FIFA World Cup, officials announced Tuesday.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the match will kick off at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul at 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, during the Oct. 6-14 FIFA international match window.Korea are also set to face Paraguay on Oct. 14. The friendly had been announced earlier, but the KFA confirmed Tuesday that it will be played at the same venue, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.The upcoming match will mark Brazil's first visit to Korea in more than three years since their last appearance in a friendly in June 2022.Korea, ranked 23rd in the FIFA standings, have historically struggled against the South American powerhouse, earning just one win in eight meetings — a 1-0 victory in 1999.Brazil, currently ranked fifth, booked their place in the tournament in June following a strong qualifying campaign in South America, while Korea qualified just a week prior.Before the October friendlies, the Taeguk Warriors will travel to the United States in September for friendlies against the U.S. national team on Sept. 7 and Mexico on Sept. 10.Yonhap