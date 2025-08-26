 Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police
Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 10:23
U.S. rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 25. According to media reports, Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including battery with injury to a police officer. A nearly naked Lil Nas X was picked up by police on Aug. 21 after being found wandering through Los Angeles in just his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots. [AFP/YONHAP]

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges after police say he assaulted officers who approached the singer while he was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear.
 
A judge set bail at $75,000 and said the "Old Town Road" (2018) rapper must attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. Police said they believed Lil Nas X was using drugs at the time of the incident.
 

Related Article

 
His attorney, Christy O'Connor, however, said there was no evidence of drug use by the 26-year-old.
 
"This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life," she said.
 
The musician was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer.
 
Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. [AP/YONHAP]

He appeared in court in blue prison garb and replied "yes" when asked if he understood the bail conditions.
 
Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit "Old Town Road." He also earned two Grammys for the song.
 
His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters outside the courthouse that the singer was "very remorseful for what happened."
 
"He's going to get the help that he needs," Stafford said. "Just keep him in your prayers."

Reuters
