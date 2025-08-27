 Kospi opens nearly flat ahead of Nvidia earnings release
Kospi opens nearly flat ahead of Nvidia earnings release

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 10:32
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

Shares opened nearly flat Wednesday as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of Nvidia's upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which may offer cues on the AI industry.
 
The Kospi edged down 1.09 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,178.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.44 percent higher, and the S&P 500 rose 0.41 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent.
 
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings may provide a glimpse into a so-called AI bubble.
 
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved down 0.21 percent, and SK hynix lost 1.72 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.52 percent, while Samsung SDI remained unchanged.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.46 percent, and its sister Kia rose 0.05 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.33 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,395.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., remaining unchanged from the previous session.

