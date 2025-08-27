Seoul shares close tad higher amid lack of momentum

Shares closed slightly higher Wednesday as investors searched for momentum ahead of U.S. corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision. The won slightly rose against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi rose 7.8 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,187.16.Trade volume was slim at 279.6 million shares worth 8.7 trillion won ($6.27 billion), with losers beating gainers 520 to 336.Foreigners sold a net 203 billion won, while individuals bought a net 60.7 billion won. Institutions sold a net 27.7 billion won.Analysts said investors sat on the sidelines as they awaited the second-quarter earnings of Nvidia, which may offer insight into the direction of the global artificial intelligence industry.Investors were also divided over the outcome of the U.S. central bank's meeting next month."Amid the overall lack of momentum, investors are digesting existing issues, leading to fluctuations across different sectors," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.43 percent to 70,600 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.57 percent to 260,000 won.Chemical shares closed bearish, with LG Chem moving down 1.04 percent to 286,500 won and SK Innovation sliding 1.24 percent to 103,600 won.Hanwha Ocean rose 2.88 percent to 110,900 won, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries soared 11.32 percent to 521,000 won on reports the companies were short-listed as potential participants in a Canadian submarine project.Naver, the country's leading portal operator, fell 1.36 percent to 218,000 won, and its smaller rival Kakao decreased 1.38 percent to 64,100 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,396.3 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 0.04 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,396.8 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasury bonds shed 2 basis points to 2.402 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds went down 2.7 basis points to 2.569 percent.Yonhap