[단독] 테일러시, 삼성 반도체 공장 정문 앞에 고용단지 조성한다
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 07:00
미국 텍사스 테일러시가 370억 달러 규모(약 52조원) 삼성전자 반도체 공장을 중심으로 산업 클러스터와 데이터센터 조성에 속도를 내고 있다. 2026년 준공 예정인 반도체 위탁생산(파운드리) 공장이 소도시 테일러를 텍사스 핵심 산업 거점으로 끌어올릴 것이라는 전망이다.
이런 결정은 최근 삼성전자가 테슬라와 파운드리 대형 계약을 체결하면서 공장 성장 잠재력에 대한 기대가 한층 높아진 가운데 나온 것이다. 캠퍼스 서쪽에서는 미국 데이터센터 운영사 블루프린트 데이터센터스가 10억 달러를 투자해 30MW(메가와트)급 시설을 짓고 있다.
테일러시 도시계획위원회가 지난 12일 공개한 문건에 따르면, 삼성 테일러 부지 인근 47.634 에이커(약 19만2800㎡)가 삼성연계형 고용단지(Employment Center) 구역으로 지정될 예정이다.
고용단지란 테일러시가 자체적으로 마련한 부지 구분이다. 제조업체와 협력업체를 포함한 대규모 고용주를 유치, 일자리를 창출하고 인재를 육성하는 것을 목표로 한다. 부지가 이 용도로 지정되면 각종 인허가 절차가 간소화되고, 입주 기업은 시의 추가 지원을 받을 수 있다. 문건은 토지 활용 범위를 ‘삼성 또는 지역 내 첨단 기업 관련 용도’로 명시했다.
이에 따라 삼성전자 장비 협력업체는 이 지역에 유리한 조건으로 둥지를 틀 수 있는 길이 열린다. 이번 지정과 무관하지만, 한국 반도체 화학소재 업체 솔브레인은 오는 2029년 1월까지 1억7500만 달러를 투자해 삼성 공장 인근에 전자급 인산을 생산하는 공장을 짓고 있다. 이 업체는 또 2033년 1월까지 추가로 4억 달러를 투입할 예정이다.
문건은 “부지의 상업·산업용 개발 절차에서 산업단지 지정은 필수 단계”라며 “이 계획을 통해 부지는 미 연방고속도로 79번과 삼성 및 RCR 산업단지에 인접한 상업·산업 개발지로 활용될 수 있다”고 밝혔다.
테일러시 대변인은 코리아중앙데일리의 질의에 e메일을 통해 “삼성 협력업체 전용 공간을 설계하는 것은 아니지만, 삼성으로 인해 지역에 들어오는 사업체는 언제나 환영하며 적극적으로 협력할 준비가 되어 있다”고 밝혔다.
다만 이 부지는 아직 공식적으로 고용단지로 지정되기 전이다. 현재는 산업용 유휴 부지로 ‘포르테라 비즈니스파크’라는 명칭으로 각종 부동산 플랫폼에 매물로 올라와 있다. 크렉시와 같은 부동산 중개 사이트는 이 부지를 ‘삼성 정문 앞 산업 부지’로 안내한다.
현재 부지는 도시 외곽 관리구역으로 돼 있어 시가 제한적으로 개발 권한을 행사할 수 있다. 이를 관할 구역으로 편입시켜 상하수도 등 기반 시설을 설치한다는 계획이다.
이를 위해서는 토지 소유주의 공식 요청이 선행돼야 한다. 테일러시 대변인은 “개발업자가 따라야 하는 엄격한 일정은 없다”며 “부지가 언제 시에 편입돼 산업단지로 지정될지 예측하기는 어렵다”고 말했다. 지정 관련 공청회와 시의회 의결은 오는 28일과 다음달 11일로 예정돼 있다.
삼성 테일러 공장은 수차례 일정이 늦춰지면서 차질을 빚고 있다. 그러나 최근 테슬라와의 165억 달러 규모 계약이 체결되면서 숨통이 트였다는 평가가 나온다. 삼성은 텍사스 공장에서 테슬라의 AI6 칩을 생산하기로 했으며, 이는 자율주행차·로봇·슈퍼컴퓨팅 등 광범위한 분야에 쓰일 예정이다.
테일러시는 지난 6월 삼성에 2028년까지 700만 ft²(약 65만㎡) 규모 시설 완공을 요구했다. 또 2026년 말까지 장비 설치 기준을 충족해야 효력이 있는 900만 달러 규모의 인센티브 패키지를 승인했다.
시는 삼성 공장이 직접 고용하는 2000명을 포함해 협력업체 유입을 더해 향후 10년간 인구가 30~40%로 증가할 것으로 기대하고 있다.
The city government of Taylor, Texas, is gearing up to create an industrial cluster and data center around Samsung Electronics’ $37 billion semiconductor plant, betting that the factory’s scheduled completion in 2026 will turn the small town into a key Texas powerhouse.
The initiative comes amid heightened expectations regarding the Samsung plant's growth potential, following its deal to supply Tesla as a major foundry customer. West of the campus, U.S. data center operator Blueprint Data Centers is constructing a $1 billion, 30-megawatt facility.
According to an Aug. 12 Planning and Zoning Commission document, a 47.634-acre tract of land adjacent to Samsung’s Taylor site has been earmarked as a Samsung-linked Employment Center.
The Employment Center, a Taylor-specific zoning category, is designed to attract large employers across commercial and industrial sectors, including manufacturers and suppliers, to spur job creation and cultivate local talent. Marking the property as such would enable the city to streamline permitting and offer additional support for incoming employers. The Aug. 12 filing specifies that the land uses will be “associated with Samsung or other regional high-tech businesses.”
That opens the door for Samsung’s equipment suppliers to set up shop there. Separately, Korean chemical supplier Soulbrain is investing $175 million through January 2029 to build a facility at the Taylor plant’s doorstep to produce electronic-grade phosphoric acid for Samsung’s chipmaking. The company plans to invest an additional $400 million by January 2033.
“We do not purport to design areas specifically for use by Samsung suppliers, but we are always excited to welcome and work with the end users that Samsung is bringing to the region,” a Taylor city spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily via email.
But the property is not yet officially designated as an industrial hub. Still known as Forterra Business Park — a brownfield industrial tract — it is currently listed for sale on commercial real estate platforms. Taylor is seeking to annex the land, located in its Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ), into the city proper to extend utilities and services.
Annexation, however, requires a formal request from the property owner.
“There is no strict timeline that the developer must follow,” the city spokesperson said. “For this reason, we cannot speculate how long it will be until the property is annexed and zoned as an Employment Center.”
Public hearings and City Council action are slated for Thursday and Sept. 11. Real estate listings on platforms such as Crexi describe the parcel as “an industrial site at Samsung’s front door.”
“The Employment Center Plan is a required step in the development process for a commercial and industrial site on the subject property,” the city document states. “The plan allows the subject property to consist of commercial and industrial development, closer to U.S. Highway 79 and Samsung and RCR industrial development.”
Taylor is wagering heavily on the arrival of Samsung’s advanced fab, with hope swelling after Samsung inked a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla to produce the automaker’s AI6 chips at the Texas facility. The chips will power a wide range of applications, from autonomous vehicles and robotics to supercomputing.
The deal offered a silver lining for the fab’s repeatedly delayed schedule, with mass production now pushed back from 2024 to 2026 amid a global chip glut. In June, the city pressed Samsung to commit to finishing 7 million square feet of facilities by 2028 and approved a scaled-back $9 million incentive package, contingent on the company meeting equipment installation thresholds by the end of 2026.
City projections suggest that Samsung’s presence could lift Taylor’s population by 30 to 40 percent over the next decade, driven by supplier in-migration and job creation — including 2,000 high-tech positions directly from the fab.
