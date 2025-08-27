Hyundai Mobis outlines plans for holographic windshield, humanoid robotics at Investor Day
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:59
PAIK JI-HWAN
Hyundai Mobis unveiled a road map for future mobility on Wednesday to anchor its long-term growth in next-generation mobility technologies, aiming to commercialize holographic windshield displays, expand its in-house semiconductor production and move into humanoid robotics with a target of 8 percent annual sales growth and a stronger presence in global markets.
At its 2025 CEO Investor Day, held at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, President and CEO Lee Gyu-suk laid out three pillars of strategy: sharpening technological competitiveness, raising profitability and broadening the customer base.
The company emphasized its commitment to leading the transformation toward future mobility, including advances in electrification, electronics, semiconductors and robotics.
The event presented the next-generation windshield display, which uses holographic optical film to project images directly onto the windshield, turning it into a transparent screen. Hyundai Mobis co-developed the technology with German optics company Zeiss and first unveiled it at CES 2025. The company is expected to launch the system by 2029.
In the software-defined vehicle segment, Hyundai Mobis is developing a standardized platform that enables software-based control across different vehicle models. The platform is based on the company’s advanced electrical and electronic architecture and will be commercialized after 2028 following development and demonstration phases.
For electrification, Hyundai Mobis introduced innovations aimed at improving battery safety and performance. These include fire-resistant materials that block heat transfer between cells and an automatic fire suppression system that activates during ignition. The company said these systems are designed to enhance user safety and reinforce its leadership in future mobility.
The company also detailed plans to bolster its competitiveness in automotive semiconductors. Hyundai Mobis is pursuing a two-pronged strategy focusing on both system and power semiconductors.
It is developing communication system-on-chips and battery-monitoring integrated circuits while accelerating the in-house production of power semiconductors, a critical component in electric vehicle drive systems.
Hyundai Mobis has developed 16 types of semiconductors to date and aims to produce 20 million units this year. Its semiconductor research and development process has received the highest ISO 26262 safety rating and it is currently developing 11 next-generation chips.
The company is also working to establish a domestic semiconductor supply chain through partnerships with automakers, fabless firms and foundries and will host a dedicated forum next month.
In robotics, the company announced its entry into the actuator market, leveraging its experience in vehicle steering systems. Actuators are key components that control robot movement and account for more than 60 percent of production costs for humanoid robots. Hyundai Mobis said it will begin with actuators and expand into sensors and controllers.
To support long-term growth, the company is restructuring its business portfolio to focus on profitability. It aims to achieve over 8 percent annual sales growth and a 5 to 6 percent operating profit margin by 2027.
The company also plans to increase the share of global customers in its core parts sales to 40 percent by 2033. It will deepen partnerships in North America and Europe and pursue localized strategies to grow in high-potential markets like China and India.
To boost shareholder value, Hyundai Mobis said it repurchased and canceled treasury shares worth 620 billion won ($440 million) this year, nearly four times the amount from last year. The company said it remains committed to maintaining transparent and predictable shareholder return policies including dividends and buybacks.
