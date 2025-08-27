Korea hosts international forum on clean hydrogen in Busan

An international forum on promoting the use of hydrogen as clean energy was held in Korea on Wednesday, bringing together energy experts from home and abroad to discuss ways to promote international cooperation in the sector, the Energy Ministry said.The single-day 2025 International Clean Hydrogen Forum took place at Bexco convention center in Busan, on the sidelines of the World Climate Expo, set to run from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Some 150 officials from the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy, International Renewable Energy Agency, Hydrogen Council and academia, as well as the private sector, gathered to discuss the future of renewable energy, efforts to promote the transition to a hydrogen economy and international cooperation in the area.Earlier this year, Korea enacted a special bill aimed at fostering the growth of the hydrogen economy and creating a clean hydrogen industrial ecosystem, the first law of its kind in the world.Ahead of the forum, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the Korea Hydrogen Alliance and the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding to jointly work to foster the growth of the hydrogen industry to tackle climate change and facilitate the global transition to renewable energy, according to the ministry.In a congratulatory video message, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said the Korean government will work to establish a full-cycle ecosystem for the country's hydrogen industry by expanding special industrial complexes for the sector and providing support for research and development projects in the area.Korea is also set to host a meeting of energy ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies from Wednesday to Thursday in Busan to discuss global energy security and the response to soaring electricity demand sparked by the growth of AI and advanced industries.Yonhap