 Korea hosts international forum on clean hydrogen in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea hosts international forum on clean hydrogen in Busan

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:16 Updated: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:37
The picture shows the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting in Busan on Aug. 26. [NEWS1]

The picture shows the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting in Busan on Aug. 26. [NEWS1]

 
An international forum on promoting the use of hydrogen as clean energy was held in Korea on Wednesday, bringing together energy experts from home and abroad to discuss ways to promote international cooperation in the sector, the Energy Ministry said.
 
The single-day 2025 International Clean Hydrogen Forum took place at Bexco convention center in Busan, on the sidelines of the World Climate Expo, set to run from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
Some 150 officials from the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy, International Renewable Energy Agency, Hydrogen Council and academia, as well as the private sector, gathered to discuss the future of renewable energy, efforts to promote the transition to a hydrogen economy and international cooperation in the area.
 
Earlier this year, Korea enacted a special bill aimed at fostering the growth of the hydrogen economy and creating a clean hydrogen industrial ecosystem, the first law of its kind in the world.
 
Ahead of the forum, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the Korea Hydrogen Alliance and the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding to jointly work to foster the growth of the hydrogen industry to tackle climate change and facilitate the global transition to renewable energy, according to the ministry.
 
In a congratulatory video message, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said the Korean government will work to establish a full-cycle ecosystem for the country's hydrogen industry by expanding special industrial complexes for the sector and providing support for research and development projects in the area.
 
Korea is also set to host a meeting of energy ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies from Wednesday to Thursday in Busan to discuss global energy security and the response to soaring electricity demand sparked by the growth of AI and advanced industries.

Yonhap
tags forum hydrogen Bexco

More in Industry

Korea hosts international forum on clean hydrogen in Busan

Kakao Mobility, Uber Korea rev up competition with taxi subscription service

Hanwha to boost capacity at Philly Shipyard with $5 billion expansion

President Lee visits Philly Shipyard, says Korean and U.S. shipbuilding industries will grow together

[단독] 테일러시, 삼성 반도체 공장 정문 앞에 고용단지 조성한다

Related Stories

Busan fashion fair showcases latest footwear trends

2024 World Climate Industry Expo kicks off in Busan

G-star opens for business

Job seekers converge on 2024 Busan Job Festival

[CHANGING WORLD] Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, other than a few small hitches
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)