Frieze House Seoul to open inaugural exhibition

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 17:04
Frieze House Seoul, a dwelling-turned-exhibition space, is located in Yaksu-dong of Jung District, central Seoul. [FRIEZE]

Frieze House Seoul is set to open its inaugural exhibition “UnHouse” on Sept. 2, Frieze said Wednesday.
 
Frieze House Seoul, a dwelling-turned-exhibition space, is located in Yaksu-dong of Jung District, central Seoul. Frieze said it plans to hold art shows featuring diverse media, including installation, painting, photography and video, all year round at the venue.
 

Andy St. Louis, an art curator and journalist based in Korea, was appointed director of Frieze House Seoul.
 
“UnHouse,” curated by Kim Jae-seok, an art columnist, curator and gallerist, explores the role of domestic spaces through a queer lens.
 
“The home is commonly regarded as a symbol of safety, protection and intimacy, yet for queer subjects it is an ambivalent space,” Frieze said in a press release, citing that it can be “oppressive while at the same time, a refuge and a private laboratory to explore their desires.”
 
The exhibition features the works of 14 artists including Joeun Kim Aatchim, Haneyl Choi, Dew Kim, Anne Imhof, Rebecca Ness, Catherine Opie and Xiyadie.
 
“UnHouse” continues through Oct. 2. Frieze House Seoul is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. During the upcoming Frieze art fair, from Sept. 3 to 6, the venue will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
