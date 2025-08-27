 Seoul in your suitcase: The 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest — in pictures
Seoul in your suitcase: The 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest — in pictures

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 11:34
Joseon Royal Wine Stopper, a wine stopper inspired by the royal throne of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

The winner of the 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest is a wine stopper whose design is inspired by the royal throne from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the Korea Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
 
The organization also announced the 25 final winners of the contest the same day.
 
The Joseon Royal Wine Stopper was modeled after the image of a king seated on the throne at Geunjeongjeon Hall in Gyeongbok Palace, central Seoul.
 

The 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Expo will take place from Nov. 21 to 23 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. The event will include an awards ceremony for the contest and showcase this year’s winning entries alongside a wide array of K-goods from across the country.
 
Details about the contest and expo are available on the official souvenir contest website.
 
Gyodong’s Biju Daemongje 1779 Traditional Liquor, a premium traditional liquor [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

The Gold Leaf Craft DIY Coloring Kit, Traditional Korean Gilding, a hands-on kit for creating traditional Korean gold leaf art [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Crispy traditional rice snack I'm Crunchy [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

The Nangdo Hanji-Leather Card Wallet, a card wallet crafted from leather and traditional Korean hanji paper [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

The Come Hither, Gat Wind Chime, a traditional wind chime shaped like a gat, a traditional Korean hat [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Joseon Style, Gat Cup, a cup modeled after the silhouette of a traditional gat hat [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Princess Hwahyeop’s Yeonjigo, a modern reinterpretation of yeonjigo, a traditional Korean rouge [KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Tourism Organization Tradition Korea



