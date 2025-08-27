Seoul in your suitcase: The 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest — in pictures
The winner of the 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest is a wine stopper whose design is inspired by the royal throne from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the Korea Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
The organization also announced the 25 final winners of the contest the same day.
The Joseon Royal Wine Stopper was modeled after the image of a king seated on the throne at Geunjeongjeon Hall in Gyeongbok Palace, central Seoul.
The 2025 Korea Tourism Souvenir Expo will take place from Nov. 21 to 23 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. The event will include an awards ceremony for the contest and showcase this year’s winning entries alongside a wide array of K-goods from across the country.
Details about the contest and expo are available on the official souvenir contest website.
