IVE's Jang Won-young appointed Bulgari brand ambassador
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:01
-
SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Jang Won-young of girl group IVE was appointed brand ambassador for Bulgari on Wednesday.
The same day, the Italian luxury fashion house revealed campaign images featuring Jang donning accessories from Bulgari’s “Divas’ Dream” collection.
Bulgari cited Jang’s “straightforwardness, bright energy, positive attitude, mindset of constant growth and willingness to take on new challenges” as the reason for the appointment.
Jang will participate in Bulgari's "Kaleidos" event in Tokyo next month, which is the brand's largest exhibition in Japan and its first one in a decade.
IVE released its fourth EP, “IVE Secret,” on Monday with the lead track, “XOXZ.” The sextet debuted in 2021 and has seen commercial success with songs like “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “I Am” (2023) and “Rebel Heart.”
