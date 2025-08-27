Lee’s first U.S. summit sets the tone, but real test lies ahead (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung passed his first major diplomatic test with relative success during a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.The lead-up to the meeting was unusually tense. Both the national security and presidential chiefs of staff accompanied Lee to Washington, an unprecedented show of caution. Concerns deepened when Trump posted an unexpected social media message just before the summit. Yet the two leaders appeared at ease throughout, projecting a warm rapport. The Washington Post described the talks as an opportunity for the pair to build personal ties, easing doubts about Lee among some in Washington.The favorable atmosphere came at the cost of significant concessions. Seoul reaffirmed plans for a $350 billion investment fund in the United States, including cooperation in shipbuilding as agreed upon during recent tariff talks. South Korean firms also pledged an additional $150 billion in direct investment. The two sides reached a broad agreement on modernizing the alliance, including expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea and broadening the role of South Korean troops. Lee acknowledged the limits of the long-favored “security with the United States, economy with China” strategy and pledged to increase defense spending. He went further by endorsing trilateral cooperation with Japan, calling it indispensable in shaping a “new history” for the alliance.The summit produced tangible gains. Washington reaffirmed its defense commitment to Seoul and the readiness of combined forces, while both governments agreed to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The two also pledged close coordination on North Korea, with Trump proposing to act as “peacemaker” while Lee would serve as “pacemaker.”Yet no joint statement or press release followed the meeting. The omission reflected Trump’s preference for a top-down style but also suggested that concrete agreements on key issues remain elusive. Lee’s commitment to raising defense spending lacked details. Adjusting the role of U.S. forces through strategic flexibility will be contentious, as will determining how the $350 billion investment fund will be used and profits repatriated. Nuclear cooperation, newly added to the agenda, will also require further negotiation. Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on digital economies on the very day of the summit underscored the persistence of trade pressure. Demands for further agricultural market access and higher defense cost-sharing are expected to resurface.Lee’s acknowledgment that Seoul can no longer balance security with Washington and economic ties with Beijing may provoke a strong response from China, which has already pressed South Korea to uphold “balanced diplomacy.” Meanwhile, North Korea poses its own challenges. Kim Yo-jong, vice director of the North's Workers’ Party, recently dismissed denuclearization talks, casting doubt on the prospects for renewed Washington-Pyongyang dialogue.For now, Trump publicly embraced Lee, reportedly telling him, “You are a great leader, and you will have America’s full support.” The two men will share the stage for the next three and a half years, and their first encounter passed without a misstep. But the hard work of reconciling divergent interests on trade, defense and regional diplomacy lies ahead. The real game has only just begun.어제(한국시간 26일) 새벽 미국 백악관에서 열린 한·미 정상회담에서 이재명 대통령이 첫 시험대를 비교적 성공적으로 넘어섰다. 국가안보·정책실장에 이어 비서실장까지 방미하는 초유의 사태가 일어났고, 회담 직전 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 SNS에 돌출 발언을 올리면서 우려가 적지 않았지만, 두 정상은 회담 내내 화기애애한 분위기를 연출했다. 미국 워싱턴포스트(WP)는 “두 지도자가 친밀한 관계(rapport)를 형성하는 기회가 됐다”고 평가했고, 미국 조야 일각에서 제기됐던 이 대통령에 대한 우려도 희석되는 계기가 됐다.이번 회담은 정부가 미국의 요구를 상당 부분 수용한 결과라 할 수 있다. 정부는 지난 관세 협상 때 합의한 조선 협력을 포함한 3500억 달러 규모의 대미 투자펀드 조성 방침을 재확인했고, 한국 기업들은 추가로 1500억 달러의 직접 투자 입장도 밝혔다. 주한미군의 전략적 유연성 확대, 한국군의 역할 확대 등 한·미 동맹 현대화에서도 양국은 큰 틀에서 의견 일치를 봤다. 이 대통령은 국방비 증액 입장을 밝히며 안보는 미국, 경제는 중국과 손잡던 이른바 ‘안미경중(安美經中)’에 대해서도 더 이상은 힘들다는 현실을 인정했다. “한·미 동맹의 새로운 역사에 빠질 수 없는 파트너가 일본”이라는 발언으로 한·미·일 협력 강화를 바라던 미국 입장에 적극 동조했다.성과도 있었다. 미국의 확고한 대한(對韓) 방위공약과 한·미 연합 방위태세를 재확인하는 한편, 한반도 비핵화를 위해 양국이 협력하기로 한 것이다. 첫 임기 때 김정은 북한 국무위원장을 세 차례 만난 트럼프 대통령과 북한 문제에 있어 향후 긴밀한 협의를 진행하기로 한 것도 의미 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 ‘피스 메이커(peace maker)’, 이 대통령은 ‘페이스 메이커(pace maker)’를 맡자고 제안한 것은 나름의 전략적 역할 분담이라 하겠다.그러나 이날 두 정상은 회담 후 공동성명이나 언론발표문을 내지 않았다. 톱다운 방식을 선호하는 트럼프 대통령 특유의 정상회담 운영 방식이 영향을 미친 측면도 있지만, 양국이 주요 쟁점 사안에 대해 구체적으로 합의하지 못했다는 방증이다. 그만큼 향후 협의 과정에서 디테일이 중요하게 됐다. 실제로 이 대통령은 국방비 증액 입장을 밝혔지만, 구체적으로 얼마나 늘릴지는 언급하지 않았다. 주한미군 역할을 조정하는 전략적 유연성 확대 방안은 합의가 쉽지 않은 사안이다. 대미 투자액 3500억 달러의 구체적인 용처와 수익금 환수 방식도 실무 TF를 통해 협의해야 한다. 새로 추가된 원자력 협력도 마찬가지다. 트럼프 대통령은 회담 당일에도 디지털 규제국에 추가 관세 방침을 밝힐 정도로 통상 압박은 현재진행형이다. 농축산물 추가 개방이나 방위비 분담금 증액 문제도 잠복했다고 보는 게 합리적이다.과거처럼 안미경중을 할 수 없다는 이 대통령의 발언에 중국이 반발할 가능성도 있다. 이를 어떻게 관리할지도 과제다. 중국은 이미 방중 특사단에 미·중 균형외교를 명시적으로 요구한 바 있다. 김여정 노동당 부위원장이 비핵화 협상에 나설 의사가 없다고 밝힌 상황에서 북·미 회담 성사 여부도 불투명한 것이 사실이다.트럼프 대통령은 이 대통령에게 “당신은 위대한 지도자고, 미국의 완전한 지원을 받게 될 것”이라고 말했다고 한다. 앞으로 3년 반을 동고동락해야 할 두 정상이 일단 첫 단추를 무난히 끼웠다. 하지만 풀어야 할 숙제는 산적해 있다. 진짜 게임은 이제 시작이다.