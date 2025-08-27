Netflix’s 'KPop Demon Hunters' and the forgotten legacy of giak (KOR)

The global success of Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” has stirred mixed emotions in Korea. The international acclaim is encouraging, but it also raises concern that foreign producers and platforms were the first to recognize and commercialize its potential. Many feel that others are seizing on the promise of Korean culture before Koreans themselves.This sense of ambivalence has a precedent in the history ofin Japanese — a Buddhist performance art considered one of the earliest roots of Korea’s performing culture. In 612, a Baekje (18 B.C. to A.D. 660) performer named Mimaji introduced giak to Japan. Its influence was profound. A leading reference on Japanese theater history notes that “the history of Japanese theater begins with gigaku, brought to Japan by the Baekje figure Mimaji.”Japan has preserved this legacy with notable care. The thirteenth-century music text “Kyokunsho” describes gigaku characters and performance techniques in detail. Masks used in the performances are still kept at Shosoin in Nara and the Tokyo National Museum.By contrast, Korea did not become aware of giak until the mid-twentieth century. Scholar Lee Hae-gu discovered records while browsing through old books in a secondhand store in Tokyo. Within Korea, the only earlier reference had been indirect: the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) scholar Choi Chi-won’s series of poems “Hyangak Japyeong Osu” alluded to the art form. No official records or artifacts remain in Korea to anchor giak firmly as part of its heritage.Several years ago, in search of cultural origins, I studied Mimaji and giak and eventually created a stage production based on that research. Because it received government funding, the work was subject to official evaluation. The review revealed a distinctly Western bias. Critics argued that modernizing classics was suitable for works like “Hamlet” but dismissed the reimagining of giak as inappropriate.The world’s recognition of K-culture today is welcome, and the popularity of “KPop Demon Hunters” underscores the strength of Korean creativity. Yet cultural vitality cannot rest only on external validation. It must begin with a willingness within Korea to recognize, respect, and nurture its own traditions and innovations. Only then can Korea ensure that its cultural achievements are both celebrated internationally and sustained at home.‘케데헌’ 열풍을 보는 마음이 복잡하다. 세계적 인정은 분명 고무적이지만 외국 제작사와 유통플랫폼에 대한 아쉬움도 제법 크다. 결국은 우리 문화의 가능성을 우리가 아닌 누군가가 더 알아보고 선취한 것 아닌가. 유사한 착잡함은 한류의 기원이라고 할 수 있는 과거의 기악(伎樂)에도 적용된다.기악은 불교 공양 예술이다. 612년 백제 사람 미마지(味摩之)가 일본으로 건너가 전파했다. 일본 연극사를 서술한 대표적 저작물인 『일본연극전사』에서도 “일본 연극의 역사는 백제인 미마지가 일본에 도래하여 가져온 기악에서 시작한다”고 서술할 정도로 그 영향력이 선명하다. 13세기 일본 악서인 『교훈초』에는 기악의 등장인물과 연희 방식에 대한 구체적 기록이 존재하며, 정창원(正倉院)이나 도쿄국립박물관 등에서 과거 기악에서 사용했던 가면을 아직도 소중하게 보관하고 있다.그런데 정작 우리가 기악에 대해 알게 된 것은 고작 20세기 중반이다. 국악 분야 학자인 이해구 선생이 동경의 헌책방에서 고서적을 뒤적이다 우연히 발견하신 것. 신라시대 최치원의 한시 ‘향악잡영오수’를 통해 기악의 흔적을 막연히 추론할 뿐, 삼국시대의 기악에 대한 국내의 공식적 기록이나 유물은 찾아보기 힘들다.몇 년 전 나는 근원과 만나고 싶어 기악과 미마지를 공부하면서 몇 년에 걸쳐 한 편의 연극을 만든 적이 있다. 국가 지원금을 받으면 때로 기관의 평가를 받아야 한다. 그때 받았던 평가는 상당히 서구 편향적이었는데, 연극 분야에서 ‘고전의 현대화는 햄릿의 현대화 같은 시도에나 적절’하며 이런 시도는 적합하지 않다는 것이었다.세계가 인정해준 K컬처도 반갑다. 그러나 그 타율적 시선을 통한 경배에서 벗어나 우리 안의 시도를 알아보고 존중하고 보호해주는 태도가 문화 융성으로 나아가는 첫걸음이다.