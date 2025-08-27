BTS's Jimin and actor Song Da-eun reignite dating rumors with viral video
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 14:14 Updated: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:04
Actor Song Da-eun, who gained recognition through Channel A's dating reality series "Heart Signal 2" (2018) has revealed more details about her private life with BTS member Jimin via a video posted on her TikTok account.
BTS member Jimin's appearance in the footage is what caused the video to go viral on social media. The camera Song was holding captured Jimin's face head-on as he stepped out of an elevator.
"Whoa, you scared me,” said Jimin. “Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose."
The video begins the moment Song rushes out of the house, leading to speculation about the relationship between the singer and actor.
Song gained recognition through season 2 of Channel A's dating reality show “Heart Signal” (2017-) in 2018, then appeared in KBS 2TV's weekend drama “Once Again” (2020) and tvN's two-part drama “Mother” (2020).
Jimin’s agency BigHit Music has not issued any statements so far.
