More in Movies

'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes most watched film on Netlix with 236 million views

Ailee's 'Golden' year has taken her from the altar to South Africa

BIFF goes big with Marco Bellocchio, Park Chan-wook and 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Four songs from 'KPop Demon Hunters' enter Billboard's Top 10 at same time, a first in chart's history

'She was kind': Mother clarifies situation after Son Ye-jin accused of ignoring child actor