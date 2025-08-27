 Actor Rowoon to enlist in military Oct. 27
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Rowoon to enlist in military Oct. 27

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 16:15
Actor Rowoon in 2023 [NEWS1]

Actor Rowoon in 2023 [NEWS1]

 
Actor Rowoon, who is also a former member of boy band SF9, is enlisting in the military on Oct. 27, his agency FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
“Rowoon was deemed fit for active duty following a re-examination for military service in early August,” FNC wrote on its website.
 

Related Article

The actor was originally scheduled to enlist on July 21 but underwent a re-examination after receiving a Grade 7 classification during his physical evaluation.
 
“There will be no official event on the day of enlistment to minimize congestion,” the post continued. “We ask fans to refrain from visiting the site as many other service members will be present as well.”
 
In Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military. Depending on which military branch he serves in, Rowoon is expected to be discharged in early to mid-2027.
 
Rowoon debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016 and left the band in 2023. He has been active as an actor, appearing in television series like MBC's "Extraordinary You" (2019), KBS's "The King's Affection" (2021) and the upcoming Disney+ series "The Murky Stream."

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags rowoon sf9 military

More in Television

Actor Rowoon to enlist in military Oct. 27

'Steel Troops W' star Kwak Sun-hee to marry same-sex partner in U.S. in November

BTS's Jimin and actor Song Da-eun reignite dating rumors with viral video

TV star Sayuri Fujita apologizes after backlash over demanding no homework for her son

'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' producers apologize for Chinese language error in first episode

Related Stories

Celebs wade into the Covid-19 vaccine war

Boy band SF9 to drop its digital single 'Savior' on Thursday at 6 p.m.

SF9 to soon release new EP 'Scream' with six of its members

SF9 member Inseong to hold 'Saturday Night Live' themed fan meet and greet in July

SF9 member Jaeyoon to begin mandatory military service in March
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)