Actor Rowoon to enlist in military Oct. 27
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 16:15
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Rowoon, who is also a former member of boy band SF9, is enlisting in the military on Oct. 27, his agency FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.
“Rowoon was deemed fit for active duty following a re-examination for military service in early August,” FNC wrote on its website.
The actor was originally scheduled to enlist on July 21 but underwent a re-examination after receiving a Grade 7 classification during his physical evaluation.
“There will be no official event on the day of enlistment to minimize congestion,” the post continued. “We ask fans to refrain from visiting the site as many other service members will be present as well.”
In Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military. Depending on which military branch he serves in, Rowoon is expected to be discharged in early to mid-2027.
Rowoon debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016 and left the band in 2023. He has been active as an actor, appearing in television series like MBC's "Extraordinary You" (2019), KBS's "The King's Affection" (2021) and the upcoming Disney+ series "The Murky Stream."
