Lim Soo-jung wraps acclaimed role in 'Low Life': 'I seized the chance without holding back'
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 20:00
Actor Lim Soo-jung is winning praise for her dramatic transformation in Disney+ original series “Low Life,” where she plays her first-ever villain role — one she says was both challenging and liberating.
“Some viewers said they ended up rooting for Yang Jung-sook because of how unapologetically honest she was about her desires. I think the series also came out at just the right time,” the 46-year-old actor said in a recent interview at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Lim recently starred in the Disney+ original series “Low Life,” which released its final 11th episode on Aug. 13. She played Yang Jung-sook, the wife of a conglomerate chairman who relentlessly pursues her desires for money and power.
When asked why her villainous character Jung-sook nevertheless won the approval of fans, Lim replied that audiences seemed to find her “endearing because, despite being a villain, she also had a pitifully human side — someone who appeared strategic but was full of flaws.”
Based on the 2014-15 webtoon of the same title by Yoon Tae-ho, the series is set in the 1970s and follows a group of desperate villagers competing for a sunken treasure ship. Starring actors Ryu Seung-ryong and Yang Se-jong, the show drew praise for its performances and authentic use of the Mokpo dialect.
“Low Life” had ranked No. 1 on the Disney+ Korean content chart for 25 consecutive days as of Aug. 12, based on data from the streaming analytics site FlixPatrol. Within its first week of release on July 16, the series also ranked second in viewership among Asia-Pacific titles on Disney+, trailing only the mystery thriller series “Nine Puzzles.”
Lim’s dramatic transformation into her first villain role quickly became the talk of the town. Playing the wife of Heungbaek Industries’ chairman, she embodied Jung-sook, who controls the financial resources behind the treasure hunt. It marked her first time working with Ryu in 13 years, since co-starring in the rom-com “All About My Wife” (2012), who praised her performance during a press event on Monday, calling it “the best acting I’ve seen.”
Lim admitted she'd wrestled with doubts before taking on the role.
“In my 20s, when all I knew was acting, I used to say in interviews that I wanted to try a genre piece or a villain role someday. But when the opportunity actually came, I hesitated, wondering if the challenge would pay off,” Lim said. “Still, I wanted to expand my range, so I seized the chance without holding back.”
Lim first encountered the webtoon on the recommendation of the drama's producer.
“The Jung-sook in the original was much closer to an outright villain. I asked director Kang Yun-seong what kind of version of her I could portray,” she recalled, adding that she relied heavily on Kang’s script for direction.
“Her obsession with money, lust for power, view of love and emotional state — everything was embedded in the dialogue. I hardly changed a word.”
But unlike the cold, calculating character of the webtoon, Lim sought to give her portrayal more dimension by adding touches of vulnerability.
“Though the drama isn’t centered on romance, I wanted to show glimpses of someone awkward with love, even in short scenes,” she said. She also emphasized her chemistry with actor Jang Gwang, who played her husband.
“It could be seen as a purely strategic relationship, but since they are a married couple, I wanted to reflect that dynamic. Jang was very kind and supportive no matter what I tried.”
Calling Jung-sook “the most honest character I’ve ever played,” Lim said the role felt liberating.
“I truly enjoyed myself the whole time. When an actor has fun, I think viewers can feel that, and that’s where the character’s persuasiveness comes from. I learned that.”
Lim added with a laugh, “Acting has been fun lately. After finishing ‘Low Life,’ I’ve been filming tvN’s upcoming drama ‘How to Become a Building Owner in Korea’ [translated], and I feel lucky to keep meeting projects that excite me.”
Just as Jung-sook chased treasure in “Low Life,” Lim said her own treasure is the roles she takes on.
“Next, I’d like to try an even colder villain — one with no room for weakness. I’d also like to explore deeper melodramas. That’s the desire I’m chasing.”
BY CHOI HYE-RI
