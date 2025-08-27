'Steel Troops W' star Kwak Sun-hee to marry same-sex partner in U.S. in November
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:08
Kwak Sun-hee, 29, who appeared on Channel A’s variety show “Steel Troops W,” announced that she will register her marriage with her same-sex partner in the United States this November.
Kwak shared the news during an appearance on a YouTube on Tuesday, one month after publicly coming out.
She recalled her first meeting with her girlfriend, saying, “I went to a bakery I often visited, and she kept smiling at me behind her mask. On my second visit, I saw her making coffee from behind the counter and fell for her.”
Kwak said she eventually initiated contact: “As I was leaving with my bread, I said, ‘Give me a DM,’ and that was my first move.” A DM is shortened term meaning "direct message." The two soon became a couple and are now living together.
“I tried to register her as my spouse but was told it wasn’t possible since we are both women,” said Kwak. “I’m going to New York in November to run the marathon, and I heard there are places there where same-sex marriages can be registered, so I plan to do it if the opportunity arises.”
She added that they plan to have a wedding photoshoot in Jeju later in November after returning to Korea.
Responding to concerns that the marriage may be too soon, Kwak said, “Plenty of couples in Korea get married after three or six months. We’re no different. From the moment we met, I was certain about marriage.”
“Marriage was never a word in my life before, but after meeting my partner, I naturally started to imagine marriage, children and a future together,” she added.
On July 13, Kwak posted several photos with her partner on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s do a love-stagram too.”
As supportive comments poured in, she wrote, “All I did was share small, sweet moments with the person I love, but I’m overwhelmed by the genuine congratulations and encouragement. I hope others can also find courage in their love — we all deserve happiness.”
Kwak, a model and marathon runner, gained public recognition after appearing on “Steel Troops W,” a military survival program featuring elite female veterans competing for the honor of their respective units.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
