Pentagon chief says Indo-Pacific allies 'stepping up' to 5% of GDP defense spending goal
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 09:12
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that Indo-Pacific allies are "stepping up" to spend 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense as North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies have agreed to reach the target by 2035.
Hegseth made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House while touting the progress that President Donald Trump's administration has made in restoring deterrence at home and abroad.
"Whether it's Europe [...] our allies [will be] paying 5 percent now. Our allies in the Indo-Pacific [are] stepping up to do the same," Hegseth said. "That's a recognition that American leadership is here."
His remarks came as the Pentagon said that Asian allies are also subject to the "global standard" of spending 5 percent of their GDP on defense.
At a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to take on a more "leading" role for security on the Korean Peninsula and increase defense spending, though he did not elaborate.
South Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.2 billion), or about 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)