Pentagon chief says Indo-Pacific allies 'stepping up' to 5% of GDP defense spending goal

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that Indo-Pacific allies are "stepping up" to spend 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense as North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies have agreed to reach the target by 2035.Hegseth made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House while touting the progress that President Donald Trump's administration has made in restoring deterrence at home and abroad."Whether it's Europe [...] our allies [will be] paying 5 percent now. Our allies in the Indo-Pacific [are] stepping up to do the same," Hegseth said. "That's a recognition that American leadership is here."His remarks came as the Pentagon said that Asian allies are also subject to the "global standard" of spending 5 percent of their GDP on defense.At a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to take on a more "leading" role for security on the Korean Peninsula and increase defense spending, though he did not elaborate.South Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.2 billion), or about 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry.Yonhap