Korea, China discuss joint responses to illegal fishing

Korea and China held a virtual meeting among relevant government officials on Wednesday to discuss joint efforts to better respond to illegal fishing in Korea's territorial waters, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.The meeting took place to assess recent developments related to China and the current status of illegal fishing in Korea's waters ahead of the autumn fishing season, the ministry said in a release.The two sides reviewed measures to address illegal fishing more effectively, including proactive responses from vessels at the time of departure from ports.Participants shared the understanding that illegal fishing is not only a matter of protecting maritime rights but also that it has a direct impact on the livelihoods of Korean fishermen."They agreed on the need for a proactive approach and pledged further to enhance the collaborative framework among related government agencies," the ministry said.The ministry stated that it plans to maintain open communication with Chinese authorities, ensuring that illegal fishing does not impact bilateral relations between the two countries.Also attending the meeting were officials from relevant embassies, the Coast Guard and maritime experts from both countries.Yonhap