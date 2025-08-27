A semester abroad can be hard. Schools are here to help.
As the new semester begins, many students feel a mix of excitement and anticipation, often paired with new academic goals.
To better support students during this period, universities across Korea are continuously introducing new initiatives and support programs. Yet, those who strive to make the most of the support their schools offer still struggle to access the information they need.
For these students, the Korea JoongAng Daily highlights several of the latest or recently updated programs, organized by category.
Life and convenience
University life often comes with unexpected challenges, both big and small. These issues can be especially difficult for international students still getting their bearings in a foreign country.
To better support them, Ewha Womans University has launched a language support initiative to ensure international students aren't left out when key university policies or news are announced. This includes providing English translations of major announcements from the university's student association, adding English summaries and QR codes linking English translations to physical promotional materials and creating a manual to assist in-person communication with international students.
According to Ewha’s student association, the initiative aims to bridge the information gap for international students and enable full participation in student-led activities and campus life.
Pusan National University is offering free AI tool subscriptions to its students. By scanning a QR code available on the student association’s official page or social media, students can access Google’s Gemini Pro free for one year. This includes 2TB of Google Cloud storage and additional AI features in Google Workspace.
Soongsil University is offering free legal consultation services. Whether it's about rental agreements or unpaid wages from part-time jobs, students can easily seek help through this initiative. In collaboration with the 41st Student Council of the Law School and the university alumni association, free legal advice is available from July 19 to Sept. 22 via the student association’s website or official social media accounts.
Transportation
Commuting to school isn't always just about the distance from home. Even after getting off at the nearest station, students may face a long trek to campus or a labyrinthine university complex to navigate.
To help alleviate these issues, some universities have introduced new shuttle services for student convenience.
For instance, despite its name, Seoul Nat'l Univ. Station on Line 2 is actually 1.8 to 1.9 kilometers (1.1 to 1.2 miles) away from the university's main gate — a 30-minute walk. To address this, Seoul National University's student association collaborated with a local bus company to launch a new shuttle route.
Starting Monday, the newly established village bus line Gwanak 02-2 began operating with four buses running every 7 to 12 minutes. Designed for student convenience, the route runs from Nakseongdae Station to key locations on campus, including the back gate, undergraduate dormitories, graduate dormitories and the graduate school of international studies.
Sejong University is offering a special shuttle service to help students return home or travel to other regions during the upcoming Chuseok harvest holiday.
This intercity bus support program aims to make travel more affordable and accessible, especially since tickets can be difficult to obtain during the peak holiday season.
A survey on demand for the service is being conducted from Monday to Friday, and students can register through the official Instagram account of Sejong University’s student association (@sejong_student).
Daily necessities
University life is often seen as a time to focus solely on academics, but students living alone — whether in dorms or off-campus — must also deal with everyday necessities, especially amid rising inflation.
To ease these burdens, many universities are partnering with companies or running discount malls to reduce students' daily expenses.
Sungkyunkwan University, Kookmin University and Myongji University have partnered with the domestic brand Saengong, a company that sells daily necessities such as shampoo and detergent. Students who sign up on the company's online store and submit their account through a Naver Form provided by their school's student association by Wednesday can purchase items at discounted prices.
Jeonbuk National University has launched an exclusive welfare shopping mall for students. By downloading the app Welfare Dream, "bokji-deurim" in Korean, from the App Store or Google Pay and registering, students can access various products at 20 to 50 percent off the lowest online prices. The platform also offers discounts on travel, leisure and performance tickets.
Sungkyunkwan University is also collaborating with Slou Bed for a group purchase event on bedding. For details, students can check the student association’s Instagram account (@skku_scatch__hssc).
