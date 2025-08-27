Hyundai Motor foundation awards scholarships to 31 students from Vietnam, Indonesia
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 11:43
A foundation established by the Korean automaker Hyundai awarded one-year scholarships to students from Vietnam and Indonesia.
The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation held a scholarship awards ceremony on Tuesday at Ondream Society in Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, presenting scholarships to 31 international students from Vietnam and Indonesia.
Starting in the fall semester this year, the students will pursue studies at Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea University and Hanyang University under the one-year scholarship program. Each recipient will receive benefits valued at 25.4 million won ($18,210), covering tuition fees, academic stipends, settlement support and completion grants.
In addition to financial support, the foundation will offer a variety of networking opportunities. Scholarship recipients will be invited to participate in summer camps, cultural exploration programs and alumni events in Vietnam and Indonesia. Outstanding recipients may also be granted full scholarships to continue their studies.
Since 2020, the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation has been providing scholarships to graduate students from Southeast Asian nations.
To strengthen these efforts, the foundation established partnerships with Indonesia in 2024 and Vietnam in 2025, signing agreements with major universities such as the University of Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, Vietnam National University and Duy Tan University to offer scholarships to the university's students.
Final scholarship recipients are selected after a thorough review of recommendations from these partner universities.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
