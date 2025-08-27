Vouchers offered to international students with friends, family landing in Busan, Daegu
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 17:03
-
The Korea Airports Corporation is offering discount travel vouchers to international students and their friends and family arriving through airports in Busan and Daegu.
The corporation will also offer vouchers for tourist attractions in Busan and Daegu, with applications open between Tuesday and Nov. 30.
International students attending universities or language schools in Busan and Daegu are eligible to apply for discount vouchers for themselves and up to four friends and family members. The student's friend or family member must be entering Korea through Busan's Gimhae International Airport or Daegu International Airport.
Students can apply for the voucher through a Google Form on the Korea Airports Corporation’s Instagram, where they will need to upload proof of eligibility with their student ID and the flight tickets of friends and family members.
Those arriving through Busan will receive a 50 percent discount voucher for the Visit Busan Pass BIG 3, which grants access to three attractions of their choice from 39 options, including Lotte World Busan, Arte Museum Busan and the Haeundae Beach Train. A total of 300 vouchers will be distributed.
Those arriving via Daegu will get the Daegu Tourism Package, which includes discount coupons for restaurants and cafes, a T-money card with 10,000 won ($7) and a 5,000 won voucher for the city's Seomun and Chilsung Night Markets. For Daegu, 200 vouchers will be provided.
International students must apply for the vouchers 10 days before or after their friends or family members arrive.
"We hope more foreign tourists visit airports outside greater Seoul, and we will continue to do our best to revitalize regional airports and promote local tourism," said Hur Ju-hee, head of the Korea Airports Corporation's Global Business Division.
