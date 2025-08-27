Court rejects arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Han, cites 'room to legally dispute' charges
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 23:21
- CHO JUNG-WOO
A Seoul court on Wednesday rejected a warrant to arrest former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is accused of helping ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol impose martial law in December last year.
In its decision, the Seoul Central District Court said there was room for "legal dispute over critical facts and Han’s conduct," rejecting the special counsel’s request for his detention.
“Given the evidence gathered so far, the progress of the investigation and the suspect’s current position, it is difficult to conclude there is a risk of evidence tampering beyond the exercise of his right to defense,” the court said in its ruling.
It added, “Considering the suspect’s career, age, residence, family ties, his compliance with summonses and his attitude during questioning, the risk of flight is also difficult to recognize.”
The decision followed a three-and-a-half-hour hearing earlier in the day. Han, who had been waiting at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, returned home following the ruling.
Han is accused of failing to prevent and effectively condoning Yoon's declaration of martial law. It marks the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that prosecutors have sought the pretrial arrest of a former prime minister.
