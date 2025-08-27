Body of man who went missing in Incheon found by fisherman near Dae Island
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 13:17
A man in his 20s who went missing after leaving his car parked on a bridge in Incheon was found dead two days later, authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Incheon Coast Guard, a fisherman reported seeing a person lying motionless on rocks near Dae Island beneath Seongmo Bridge in Samsan-myeon, Ganghwa County, at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police had initially responded to a report on Sunday at 9:32 p.m. that a vehicle was parked on the bridge with no one inside. They discovered a mobile phone in the car and confirmed that the driver had disappeared, prompting the Coast Guard to begin a search operation under the assumption that he had fallen from the bridge.
Following the recovery of the body, authorities confirmed that the deceased and the vehicle owner were the same individual. No signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found.
The Coast Guard said it is considering requesting an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)