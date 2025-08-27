Former Prime Minister Han arrives at detention hearing
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 13:33 Updated: 27 Aug. 2025, 14:56
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has arrived for his detention hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.
Han is accused of aiding insurrection during ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 of last year.
Han arrived at 1:18 p.m. for the hearing, which was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
He did not answer reporters’ questions regarding his role in the imposition of martial law as he made his way inside the building.
The special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-seok, submitted a 362-page opinion brief to the court on Monday and has reportedly prepared a 160-slide PowerPoint presentation for the hearing, which includes surveillance footage supporting their case.
The team requested an arrest warrant for Han on Sunday on charges including aiding Yoon of insurrection, perjury, falsifying official documents and using them, damaging public records and violating the Presidential Records Management Act.
It’s the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a pretrial arrest warrant was requested for a former Prime Minister.
A decision on whether Han will be taken into custody is expected on Wednesday night at the earliest.
Update, Aug. 27: More details on Han's arrival and the case against him added.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)