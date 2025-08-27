Former national archery team coach found dead in lodging for tournament
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:41
A former Olympic medalist and coach of Korea's national archery team was found dead Wednesday at a lodging facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, according to police.
The man, identified only by his surname Park, had been staying with the team he was currently coaching for a tournament at the Kim Soo-nyung Archery Field. When he failed to appear, a team member checked his room around 9 a.m. and discovered his body.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry or external injuries and believe he may have died of an illness. An investigation into the exact cause of death is underway.
Park competed as a national team archer at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he won a gold medal in the team event and a silver in the individual competition. He later served as head coach of the national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
