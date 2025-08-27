Grenade found on Mount Daemo sparks military, police response
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 10:16
A grenade discovered on a trail on Mount Daemo in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, triggered a military and police response Tuesday, but was later found to be inactive and posed no threat.
According to the Gangnam Fire Station, a hiker reported finding what appeared to be a grenade near a trail on the mountain at around 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. The individual moved the object to a pile of stones before notifying authorities.
Police, firefighters and an Army explosive disposal team were dispatched to the scene and retrieved the device. A military analysis determined it to be a grenade without a detonator, ruling out the risk of explosion or any connection to terrorism.
There have been no reports on why the device was there.
