 Grenade found on Mount Daemo sparks military, police response
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 10:16
The police logo [YONHAP]

The police logo [YONHAP]

 
A grenade discovered on a trail on Mount Daemo in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, triggered a military and police response Tuesday, but was later found to be inactive and posed no threat.
 
According to the Gangnam Fire Station, a hiker reported finding what appeared to be a grenade near a trail on the mountain at around 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. The individual moved the object to a pile of stones before notifying authorities.
 

Police, firefighters and an Army explosive disposal team were dispatched to the scene and retrieved the device. A military analysis determined it to be a grenade without a detonator, ruling out the risk of explosion or any connection to terrorism.
 
There have been no reports on why the device was there.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
