Homeless man arrested for stabbing stranger for sitting on bench he wanted to sleep on
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 16:09
A homeless man in his 50s was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a stranger at a riverside in Jeongeup, North Jeolla, after reportedly becoming angry over losing access to a sleeping spot.
According to a report by JTBC’s “Crime Chief” (2014-) on Monday, the suspect was apprehended at the scene at around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday. He is accused of attacking a man in his 40s with a weapon while the victim was sitting on a public bench near a stream with two acquaintances.
The suspect allegedly approached the group and began arguing, asking why they were “eating chicken there” and accusing them of “obstructing the way and causing discomfort.”
When the victim’s group responded that they were using a public bench installed by the local government and not blocking the path, the suspect became agitated, hurled profanities and threw chicken and cigarette butts at them.
He then allegedly stabbed the victim, who fled to his car parked nearby and locked the door. The suspect followed and reportedly struck the car door with the weapon in an attempt to force entry.
Another person who was with the victim at the time told JTBC, “The suspect would have killed [the victim] on the spot if I hadn’t pushed him away.” He added that doctors said the blade missed the victim’s heart by just 5 millimeters (0.2 inches).
A medical report stated that the victim suffered a complete fracture of the fourth left rib and a 7-millimeter-deep wound that penetrated the left pleura. Had the stab gone 5 millimeters deeper, it would have pierced the left ventricle.
The victim underwent emergency surgery and is not in a life-threatening condition. Still, he remains in the intensive care unit due to internal bleeding around the heart and multiple rib fractures that have impaired his ability to breathe independently.
During police questioning, the suspect reportedly said he had been sleeping at the spot and committed the attack out of anger over the group occupying the space.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)