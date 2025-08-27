National Assembly approves probe into Osong underpass disaster
The National Assembly has launched a parliamentary investigation into the 2023 Osong underpass disaster, which left 14 people dead after record rainfall submerged a tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
Lawmakers approved the probe Wednesday in a plenary session, with 161 of 163 members present voting in favor. The investigation, proposed by the Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee, will run for 30 days through Sept. 25. Lawmakers have planned on-site inspections and hearings, and will summon officials from the North Chungcheong provincial government, Cheongju city, the National Agency for Administrative City Construction (NAACC) and the North Chungcheong Police Agency.
The tragedy occurred on July 15, 2023, when a temporary embankment on the Miho River collapsed, flooding the Gungpyeong 2 underpass with some 60,000 tons of water. Fourteen people died and 16 were injured.
43 officials from North Chungcheong, Cheongju, NAACC and the contractor were indicted. Four, including the supervising engineer, were sentenced to prison terms, while 39 others are still standing trial.
Although the Office for Government Policy Coordination and prosecutors investigated early on and indicted major officials, survivors, bereaved families and their civic support group continued to demand a parliamentary probe.
During a memorial marking the first anniversary of the disaster, then-Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae promised an investigation. In August last year, DP Rep. Lee Yeon-hee, who represents Heungdeok District where the disaster occurred, submitted a request signed by 188 lawmakers.
The request languished for a year amid political turmoil, including the Dec. 3 martial law declaration under former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the following presidential election. But momentum returned last month when new DP leader Jung Chung-rae, attending the second anniversary ceremony, pledged swift action. Lawmakers passed the measure on Wednesday.
The victims’ association welcomed the decision, calling it "a historic step that finally opens the way to uncovering the truth."
“We hope this investigation will not be used as a partisan tool but serve as a platform for ruling and opposition parties, the government and local authorities to cooperate in thorough fact-finding and prevention,” the victims’ association said in a statement.
“It is fortunate that, 774 days after the disaster, the families’ desperate call is finally being heard,” said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. “We expect that identifying the causes and responsibilities will help heal the pain of survivors and families and mark a starting point for building a safer society.”
The probe may also revisit whether North Chungcheong Gov. Kim Young-hwan should face renewed investigation. In January, prosecutors indicted Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seo, former NAACC administrator Lee Sang-rae and a former CEO of the construction company that built the temporary embankment on charges of causing deaths through gross negligence under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. Gov. Kim, who was questioned on the same charges, was not indicted.
Prosecutors said the underpass was not structurally defective, that North Chungcheong had personnel to enforce traffic control and that manuals for heavy rainfall existed, making it difficult to apply the law against Kim.
The civic countermeasure committee strongly objected, arguing Kim’s non-indictment was a mistake, and filed an appeal with the Daejeon High Prosecutors’ Office in February. The outcome of the appeal has not yet been released.
