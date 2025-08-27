Over 100 cases of 'dog STD' found at breeding farm in Ganghwa County
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:51
Authorities have launched an investigation after more than 100 dogs at a breeding farm in Ganghwa County, Incheon, were found to be infected with brucellosis, a sexually transmitted disease (STD).
Tests confirmed brucellosis in 105 out of 260 dogs rescued from the farm on Aug. 4 by an animal protection group, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs The infected dogs are currently under quarantine and treatment.
Video footage released by the rescue group showed unsanitary conditions at the facility, with accumulated waste and the indiscriminate breeding of small dog breeds popular among consumers also evident. Ticks were discovered inside the facility.
An expert interviewed by JTBC said the infections likely spread repeatedly through mating within the breeding farm. Canine brucellosis is caused by the bacterium Brucella canis and is primarily transmitted through sexual contact.
Nicknamed the “dog STD,” the disease can also infect humans. In dogs, it can cause miscarriages, premature births and infertility, while in humans it produces flu-like symptoms.
Authorities are concerned that puppies from the farm may already have been distributed nationwide while carrying the infection.
Until now, Korea has seen only one to four reported cases of canine brucellosis each year. This is the first time such a large-scale outbreak has been confirmed.
Animal rights groups are calling for a nationwide investigation of pet shops and animal auctions.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)