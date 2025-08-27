PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong grilled by Kim Keon Hee special counsel
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 16:31
The independent counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee summoned Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) at 10 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of receiving political funds from the Unification Church.
“I am confident because I am innocent,” said Kweon and described the probe as political oppression.
The special counsel team summoned Kweon as a suspect for violating the Political Funds Act by receiving 100 million won ($71,600) in illegal campaign funds from Yoon Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters. Kweon is accused of receiving the money on Jan. 5, 2022, ahead of the 20th presidential election. Investigators secured a memo in Yoon’s diary at the time that read “support with one big note” and “lunch with Kweon Seong-dong.”
A text message that Yoon sent to Kweon after a meal in Yeouido, western Seoul, on the same day, said, “Secretary general, please use what I gave you today for the candidate.” On the same day he met Yoon, Kweon resigned as PPP secretary general and as head of the campaign support headquarters for then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, directly announcing a campaign reorganization.
Kweon arrived at the special counsel’s office in the KT Gwanghwamun West Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 9:47 a.m.
“I am innocent of the various suspicions raised by the special counsel, and that is why I am confident,” said Kweon. “The special counsel has been leaking confidential investigation details in collusion with certain media outlets, not only disclosing allegations but also damaging my honor.”
Kweon also referred to his past trial over influence-peddling with Kangwon Land. “During the Moon Jae-in administration, I was also subjected to political oppression, but I was acquitted in the first, second and third trials,” said Kweon. “I will testify as it is during the investigation and will surely be acquitted. Even if the special counsel overreaches, they cannot fabricate guilt, nor can they uproot Korea’s democracy and the PPP.”
When asked by reporters whether he had received political funds from Yoon before the presidential election, he replied, “I have never received any valuables from anyone related to the Unification Church.”
The special counsel team plans to examine whether the funds allegedly received by Kweon were in return for a one-on-one meeting on March 22, 2022, between then-President-elect Yoon and Yoon Young-ho. The church headquarters head is said to have conveyed issues related to preferential orders for Cambodian official development assistance projects to Yoon Suk Yeol at the meeting.
Kweon has also been identified as the person who leaked investigative information about allegations of gambling at a casino by Han Hak-ja, president of the Unification Church, and other leaders. He also faces suspicions of receiving shopping bags stuffed with cash from Han in February and March 2022.
Kweon is also at the center of suspicions that some 30,000 Unification Church members joined the PPP en masse ahead of the March 2023 party leadership election. The suspicion surfaced when a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, messaged during the investigation, “Yoon’s preference is Kweon.”
Prosecutors attempted to compare party membership rolls and the church’s congregation list through a raid of the PPP headquarters, but failed due to opposition from the party.
Prosecutors raided Kweon’s home, National Assembly office and constituency office on July 18. During the search, investigators found a phone registered under an aide’s name in Kweon’s car. The phone reportedly contained records of contact with Geon Jin and Yoon Young-ho after martial law was declared in December 2024. The special counsel suspects the device was a burner phone used by Kweon to coordinate testimonies and attempt to destroy evidence.
The special counsel is reportedly considering requesting an arrest warrant for Kweon following Wednesday's questioning. If a warrant is sought, the National Assembly would have to vote on a motion to approve his arrest, as sitting lawmakers are protected by parliamentary immunity.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SON SUNG-BAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
