Police consider digital forensics over death of woman, daughters after fall from building

Police have been considering conducting digital forensic analysis in the search for evidence to investigate the death of a woman and her two daughters after they fell from a 12-story building in Seoul, officials said Wednesday.On Tuesday night, the 40-something woman and her two daughters, aged between 10 and 19, were found on the ground after falling from the rooftop of the "officetel" where they lived in Seoul's western ward of Gangseo.The mother and one of the daughters were declared dead at the scene, while the other daughter was moved to a hospital but did not survive.No signs of foul play were found and police have questioned the woman's husband as a witness.They were analyzing surveillance camera footage and reviewing whether to analyze the deceased's phones to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The woman and her daughters were reportedly not in financial distress.Police have decided not to conduct autopsies in accordance with the bereaved family's wishes.Yonhap