 Police consider digital forensics over death of woman, daughters after fall from building
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police consider digital forensics over death of woman, daughters after fall from building

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 15:20
A police logo [NEWS1]

A police logo [NEWS1]

 
Police have been considering conducting digital forensic analysis in the search for evidence to investigate the death of a woman and her two daughters after they fell from a 12-story building in Seoul, officials said Wednesday.
 
On Tuesday night, the 40-something woman and her two daughters, aged between 10 and 19, were found on the ground after falling from the rooftop of the "officetel" where they lived in Seoul's western ward of Gangseo.
 
The mother and one of the daughters were declared dead at the scene, while the other daughter was moved to a hospital but did not survive.
 
No signs of foul play were found and police have questioned the woman's husband as a witness.
 
They were analyzing surveillance camera footage and reviewing whether to analyze the deceased's phones to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The woman and her daughters were reportedly not in financial distress.
 
Police have decided not to conduct autopsies in accordance with the bereaved family's wishes.

Yonhap
tags forensic death search

More in Social Affairs

Former national archery team coach found dead in lodging for tournament

Police consider digital forensics over death of woman, daughters after fall from building

Births out of wedlock hit record high in 2024

'Vatican Saja Boys': Online users compare Korean saint's statue to 'KPop Demon Hunters' characters

Samsung Fire & Marine marks 32 years of guide dog training

Related Stories

Missing

Authorities continue nighttime search for 12 missing from fishing boat

Forensic agency suffers medical examiner shortage as doctors shun profession

Prosecutors request record number of search and seizure warrants in 2022

Search crew
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)