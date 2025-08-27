 Students evacuated from middle schools in Seoul after faxed bomb threats
Students evacuated from middle schools in Seoul after faxed bomb threats

Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 16:36
An ambulance [YONHAP]

 
Students were evacuated from schools in Seoul after multiple bomb threats were reported, though police later confirmed no explosives were present, authorities said Wednesday. 
  
Police and fire authorities said a middle school in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, received a faxed threat claiming explosives had been planted on campus Wednesday morning. Emergency personnel immediately searched the premises but found nothing suspicious.
 

Around the same time, another middle school in Jongno District, central Seoul, received a similar threat. Officers checked the site and confirmed no explosives were present.
  
Authorities noted a rise in bomb threats targeting schools and public institutions nationwide in recent weeks. 
 
Police said they are tracking the origin of the messages and investigating the motives behind them. They also warned that they plan to take firm action if the threats prove to be hoaxes.
  
“No dangerous materials have been found so far,” a police official said. “Because such threats jeopardize both student safety and their right to learn, we will conduct a thorough investigation.”
  
The latest incidents turned out to be false alarms but caused confusion during student evacuations, fueling safety concerns in schools.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
