Water warriors: Fire trucks assist during Gangwon drought
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 18:44
Amid severe drought, fire trucks deliver emergency water supplies to Gangneung, Gangwon. On August 27, fire trucks from the province's nearby areas of Donghae, Samcheok, Yangyang, Sokcho, Goseong and Pyeongchang are transporting water from Yeongok to a Hongje purification plant. Twenty-two fire trucks will move 465 tons of water per day. [YONHAP]
