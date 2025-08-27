Water warriors: Fire trucks assist during Gangwon drought

Amid severe drought, fire trucks deliver emergency water supplies to Gangneung, Gangwon. On Aug. 27, fire trucks from the province's nearby areas of Donghae, Samcheok, Yangyang, Sokcho, Goseong and Pyeongchang are transporting water from Yeongok to a Hongje purification plant. Twenty-two fire trucks will move 465 tons of water a day.