Woman, 2 daughters die after falling from building in Seoul

A woman in her 40s and her two daughters in their 20s have died after falling from a 12-story building in Seoul, officials said Wednesday.The three women were discovered on the ground near Deungchon Station in Gangseo District, western Seoul, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after falling from the building's rooftop.Rescue authorities rushed to the scene, but the women were all found in a state of cardiac arrest. The mother and one of the daughters were declared dead at the scene, while the other daughter was moved to a hospital but did not survive.There were reportedly no signs of foul play and no suicide note. Police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the deaths.Yonhap