Woman, 2 daughters die after falling from building in Seoul
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 11:45
A woman in her 40s and her two daughters in their 20s have died after falling from a 12-story building in Seoul, officials said Wednesday.
The three women were discovered on the ground near Deungchon Station in Gangseo District, western Seoul, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after falling from the building's rooftop.
Rescue authorities rushed to the scene, but the women were all found in a state of cardiac arrest. The mother and one of the daughters were declared dead at the scene, while the other daughter was moved to a hospital but did not survive.
There were reportedly no signs of foul play and no suicide note. Police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the deaths.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
