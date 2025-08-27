More in Social Affairs

Woman wearing cat mask arrested after knife incident at supermarket in Geoje

Seoul revokes safety award for Yongsan District following criticism by bereaved Itaewon families

Nurse sentenced to 2.5 years for groping surgery patient: 'The defendant failed to show restraint'

Suspended sentence upheld for man who tried to rob bank with dinosaur squirt gun

Water warriors: Fire trucks assist during Gangwon drought