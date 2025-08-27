 Follow me…?
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
The People Power Party has elected Jang Dong-hyeok, a staunch opponent of former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, as its new leader. His selection has intensified rifts within the party, with one faction arguing the impeachment was unjust and another supporting it as necessary after Yoon’s declaration of martial law and subsequent election defeat. The divide underscores the party’s struggle to balance loyalty to Yoon with calls for renewal. Analysts warn that continued infighting could weaken the PPP’s ability to present a unified alternative. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
