Echoes of “selling out the nation” in nuclear disputes

The uproar regarding Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power’s (KHNP) contract with Westinghouse Electric (WEC), denounced by the Democratic Party as a “national betrayal,” recalls a controversy from 2017 under the Moon Jae-in administration.That year, it belatedly emerged that Lim Jong-seok, then presidential chief of staff, had traveled to meet the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. The opposition claimed Lim had gone to smooth over a crisis created when Moon’s aides questioned secret agreements tied to a nuclear power plant deal won under former President Lee Myung-bak. The speculation was that Seoul had conducted a politically motivated review of the deal, souring relations with Abu Dhabi.At the time, the Blue House gave shifting explanations. Officials said the trip involved intelligence sharing, then that it came at the crown prince’s urgent request, and finally that it was to restore relations that had cooled under Park Geun-hye. In reality, Moon’s administration had flagged the confidential military clauses, especially troop deployments like the Akh Unit. Kim Tae-young, defense minister at the time of the deal, later said, “They must have misunderstood while combing through old files. If they had simply called me, I would have explained the Korea-UAE ties. In hindsight, it may look questionable, but in 2009, it was the best choice for the national interest.”Could the nuclear deal have gone ahead without military cooperation? One anecdote relayed by a Lee administration official suggests otherwise. When UAE leaders asked to see Korea’s special forces, Lee replied, “Come back in three months.” By then, the nuclear project bidding would be decided. The message was that a contract would come with military partnership. In the end, both Moon’s Blue House and the opposition let the issue drop in the name of national interest.The Democratic Party now calls KHNP’s deal with WEC “a humiliating agreement that hands over nuclear sovereignty to the United States.” Senior member Hwang Myung-seon demanded renegotiation and accountability. Critics note that even after developing independent reactor technology, KHNP must pay WEC $175 million in the next 50 years for technology use and cannot bid on new projects in North America, Europe, Ukraine or Japan.Yet a wider view changes the picture. Korea must obtain U.S. Energy Department approval to export reactors, since both countries are members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and Korea’s reactors are based on WEC technology. In 2023, the Energy Department even rejected KHNP’s attempt to file directly, insisting that only a U.S. entity could submit such reports. In effect, WEC was placed as a gatekeeper.WEC is based in Pennsylvania, home to the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” drive. Pennsylvania is also a battleground state crucial to next year’s midterm elections. If WEC argues that “American energy jobs are being stolen by Korea,” Washington is unlikely to ignore it.That context helps explain KHNP President Whang Joo-ho’s defense of the contract as a “realistic choice.” One nuclear energy professor noted that if a joint venture between KHNP and WEC had existed from the start, the agreement would appear more balanced. But even without it, he said, “Add up all reactors outside the United States, and you get 100 units; in the U.S. alone, there are 300. Which market should Korea choose?” The implication was clear: Cooperation with Washington is indispensable. The presidential office initially promised an inquiry but later softened its stance, with policy director Kim Yong-beom saying the government was “considering all aspects.”The broader lesson is familiar. Korea’s politics often turn external matters into domestic weapons. Yet when third countries are involved, restraint is needed. President Lee Jae Myung, who once pledged to scrap the 2015 Korea-Japan "comfort women" deal, told Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun in an interview that “it is not desirable to overturn agreements between states.” That too is national interest.