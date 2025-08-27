Lee’s first U.S. summit sets the tone, but real test lies ahead

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung passed his first major diplomatic test with relative success during a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.The lead-up to the meeting was unusually tense. Both the national security and presidential chiefs of staff accompanied Lee to Washington, an unprecedented show of caution. Concerns deepened when Trump posted an unexpected social media message just before the summit. Yet the two leaders appeared at ease throughout, projecting a warm rapport. The Washington Post described the talks as an opportunity for the pair to build personal ties, easing doubts about Lee among some in Washington.The favorable atmosphere came at the cost of significant concessions. Seoul reaffirmed plans for a $350 billion investment fund in the United States, including cooperation in shipbuilding as agreed upon during recent tariff talks. South Korean firms also pledged an additional $150 billion in direct investment. The two sides reached a broad agreement on modernizing the alliance, including expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea and broadening the role of South Korean troops. Lee acknowledged the limits of the long-favored “security with the United States, economy with China” strategy and pledged to increase defense spending. He went further by endorsing trilateral cooperation with Japan, calling it indispensable in shaping a “new history” for the alliance.The summit produced tangible gains. Washington reaffirmed its defense commitment to Seoul and the readiness of combined forces, while both governments agreed to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The two also pledged close coordination on North Korea, with Trump proposing to act as “peacemaker” while Lee would serve as “pacemaker.”Yet no joint statement or press release followed the meeting. The omission reflected Trump’s preference for a top-down style but also suggested that concrete agreements on key issues remain elusive. Lee’s commitment to raising defense spending lacked details. Adjusting the role of U.S. forces through strategic flexibility will be contentious, as will determining how the $350 billion investment fund will be used and profits repatriated. Nuclear cooperation, newly added to the agenda, will also require further negotiation. Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on digital economies on the very day of the summit underscored the persistence of trade pressure. Demands for further agricultural market access and higher defense cost-sharing are expected to resurface.Lee’s acknowledgment that Seoul can no longer balance security with Washington and economic ties with Beijing may provoke a strong response from China, which has already pressed South Korea to uphold “balanced diplomacy.” Meanwhile, North Korea poses its own challenges. Kim Yo-jong, vice director of the North's Workers’ Party, recently dismissed denuclearization talks, casting doubt on the prospects for renewed Washington-Pyongyang dialogue.For now, Trump publicly embraced Lee, reportedly telling him, “You are a great leader, and you will have America’s full support.” The two men will share the stage for the next three and a half years, and their first encounter passed without a misstep. But the hard work of reconciling divergent interests on trade, defense and regional diplomacy lies ahead. The real game has only just begun.