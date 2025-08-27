Hwang Hee-chan captains Wolves to 3-2 victory over West Ham
Published: 27 Aug. 2025, 13:19
Hwang Hee-chan captained Wolverhampton Wanderers for 80 minutes on Tuesday, helping his side advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup despite missing out on a scoring contribution. Wolves beat West Ham United 3-2 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Hwang started as captain and lined up on the left wing, showing his trademark work rate and aggressive runs to energize the team’s attack.
The win carried extra meaning for Hwang, whose grandfather, Hwang Yong-rak, passed away on Monday, just two days before the match. Hwang had shared a particularly close bond with his grandfather, who primarily raised him during his childhood.
Even after Hwang moved to Europe at 19 in 2015, his grandfather would always see him off at the airport with a hug and was the first person Hwang greeted upon his return. Following the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Hwang immediately visited his grandparents and presented his grandfather with the MVP trophy he won in Korea’s group-stage match against Portugal. He also has his grandparents’ names tattooed on his wrist, written in their own handwriting.
In the 42nd minute, with the score tied at 0-0, Hwang stepped up to take a penalty kick but struck the left post. Luckily for Wolves, Rodrigo Gomes pounced on the rebound and converted. Hwang bowed his head in disappointment, seemingly wishing he had scored to dedicate the goal to his late grandfather. At one point during the match, he looked up at the sky as if in remembrance.
Though he missed the goal, Hwang still delivered his grandfather one last victory. Wolves overturned a 1-2 deficit with two quick goals in the 82nd and 84th minutes to seal the comeback win.
A day before the match, Hwang had posted a tribute on social media.
“Since I was young, you were always strong and dependable,” wrote Hwang. “You always protected me and taught me what was right. You were such a big part of me. It was unbelievable and amazing when you told me stories of the war you experienced, and I was so proud that you were my grandfather. You were always our family’s strength, and I was so happy and grateful that you were ours.”
Hwang’s grandfather was a veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War.
“Compared to all that you went through, what I’ve done as a national team player is nothing, but I hope I was still a grandson you could be proud of,” said Hwang. “I will cherish every memory and every place we shared together. Thank you for leaving such a wonderful legacy. Please rest in peace now. I’ll finish my work here and come see you soon."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
