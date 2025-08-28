 CJ CheilJedang to export all-purpose kimchi cooking sauce for B2B
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:43
All-purpose Kimchi Cooking Sauce [CJ CHEILJEDANG]

All-purpose Kimchi Cooking Sauce [CJ CHEILJEDANG]

 
CJ CheilJedang will begin exporting a kimchi-based all-purpose cooking sauce for business-to-business (B2B) food service market in 12 countries, including several in Europe.
 
The product, All-purpose Kimchi Cooking Sauce, will hit shelves in early September in Britain, France, Japan, Brazil, Chile, Uzbekistan and Guam, among others, the company said Thursday. It is expected to be used primarily by Asian restaurants to offer kimchi-flavored dishes.
 

The sauce was developed as a B2B product for overseas markets, using new fermentation technology, which the company said enables 18-month shelf life at room temperature. A patent application was filed at the end of July.
 
The global B2B food service market was valued at around 4.5 quadrillion won ($3.24 trillion) last year, having grown by roughly 40 percent over the past five years, according to market researcher Euromonitor. The segment that includes Asian cuisine has reportedly seen double-digit annual growth.
 
CJ established a dedicated global B2B team late last year to strengthen its presence in the food service sector. In the first half of this year, it introduced its chocolate churros to McDonald’s branches in Hong Kong.
 
The company also launched kimchi broth and bibim noodles using the new sauce at Yang Guo Fu, a Chinese malatang (spicy soup) franchise, and at beverage conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises. It is also promoting various Korean menu items to restaurants across Europe and Asia.
 
“There has been strong interest in the All-purpose Kimchi Cooking Sauce from food service markets in Europe, Japan and China, as well as from regions such as the Middle East, where kimchi is not readily available due to climate conditions,” a CJ spokesperson said. “We aim to accelerate the globalization of Korean cuisine by offering a range of convenient sauces like gochujang and bulgogi sauce for the global dining-out market.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
