체코 원전 계약 ‘비공개 조항’ 조사… 한미 정상회담 변수
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 09:38
Secret clause in Czech nuclear deal prompts probe, clouds Trump summit
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
The presidential office has ordered a fact-finding probe into a recently finalized nuclear power deal with the Czech Republic, clouding the outlook for both the 26 trillion-won ($18.7 billion) contract and future exports of Korean reactors.
order: 지시하다
fact-finding probe: 진상 조사
cloud the outlook: 전망이 불확실해지다
대통령실이 최근 체코와 체결된 원자력 수출 계약에 대해 진상 조사를 지시하면서, 총 26조원(약 187억 달러) 규모의 계약 뿐 아니라 향후 한국 원전 수출 전망에도 불확실성이 드리워졌다.
The directive, announced by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Tuesday, came after the revelation that the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) agreed to provide U.S. energy firm Westinghouse with procurements and royalties worth about 1.14 trillion won per nuclear reactor, which was first reported by The Seoul Economic Daily on Monday.
directive: 지시
procurement: 조달, 구매
강유정 대통령실 대변인은 화요일(8월 19일) 브리핑에서 한국수력원자력(한수원)과 한국전력공사(한전)가 미국 원전 기업 웨스팅하우스에 원전 1기당 약 1조1400억 원 규모의 기자재 구매 및 기술 로열티를 제공하기로 했다는 보도가 나온 뒤 강훈식 비서실장의 지시가 내려졌다고 밝혔다. 관련 내용은 전날 서울경제가 처음 보도했다.
“There were essentially two main orders," the spokesperson said. "First, address public doubts surrounding the nuclear power plant export deal with the Czech Republic. Second, verify whether the negotiations and contract signing were carried out following the law and principles, and whether proper procedures were observed.”
address: 해소하다
verify: 밝히다, 확인하다
be observed: 지켜지다, 준수되다
강 대변인은 “지시 사항은 크게 두 가지”라며 “하나는 체코 원전 수출 계약을 둘러싼 국민들의 의혹을 해소하는 것이고, 다른 하나는 협상과 계약 체결이 법과 원칙에 따라 적절하게 이뤄졌는지, 절차상 문제가 없었는 지를 확인하라는 것”이라고 설명했다.
Observers believe the leak of the secret clause itself could deal a severe blow to Korea ahead of President Lee Jae Myung's first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25.
leak: 유출
clause: 조항
deal a severe blow: 심각한 부담 (또는 피해)을 주다
해당 조항의 유출 자체가 8월 25일 미국 워싱턴에서 열리는 이재명 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 간 첫 정상회담을 앞두고 한국에 심각한 부담으로 작용할 수 있다는 관측도 나온다.
“I expected the U.S. summit to become a platform where we could extend areas of cooperation to nuclear power plants on top of the defense and shipbuilding cooperation outlined in the tariff deal," said Yun Jong-il, a nuclear and quantum engineering professor at KAIST. "But news surfacing about a secret contract like this is a definite negative.”
platform: 장, 발판, 기반
extend: 넓히다
surface: (소식 등이) 흘러 나오다
윤종일 KAIST 원자력양자공학과 교수는 “한미 정상회담이 관세 협상 과정에서 나타난 바와 같이 방산·조선에 이어 원전까지 협력 영역을 넓힐 수 있는 장이 될 것으로 기대했지만, 이런 비밀 계약 보도가 흘러 나오는 것은 분명 부정적인 요소”라고 말했다.
The controversial clause — which KHNP, Kepco and the Industry Ministry have refused to confirm, citing the confidential nature of the agreement — was part of the settlement between the two Korean power companies and Westinghouse to end an intellectual property dispute brought by the U.S. competitor.
confidential: 비밀의
settlement: 합의
intellectual property: 지식 재산권
논란이 된 조항은 한수원과 한전이 웨스팅하우스와 벌인 지식재산권 분쟁을 종결하면서 포함된 합의 조건으로, 산업통상자원부와 양사는 비밀 유지를 이유로 해당 조항을 공식적으로 확인해주지 않고 있다.
The January settlement stipulates that KHNP and Kepco must sign a goods and services purchase contract worth $650 million per reactor and pay $175 million in technology royalties for each reactor sold overseas over the next 50 years, according to the media report.
stipulate: 명시되다
per: ~마다
서울경제 보도에 따르면, 지난 1월 체결된 합의에는 한수원과 한전은 향후 50년간 원전 1기를 수출할 때마다 약 6억5000만 달러 상당의 기자재를 웨스팅하우스에서 구매하고, 1억7500만 달러의 기술 로열티를 지급해야 한다고 명시되어 있다.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power CEO Whang Joo-ho defended the deal, saying that the condition was bearable.
defend: 해명하다, 방어하다
condition: 조건
bearable: 감내하다, 견디다
황주호 한수원 사장은 국회 산업통상자원중소벤처기업위원회에 출석해 이 정도 조건은 감내 가능한 수준이라고 해명했다.
Despite criticism that the condition was unfair, experts and industry players in the nuclear power field warn against politicizing the issue.
warn against: ~에 대해 경고하다
politicize: 정치적 이슈로 만들다
해당 조건이 부당하다는 비판에도 불구하고, 원자력 업계 전문가들과 관계자들은 이 사안을 정치적 이슈로 만들지 말아야 한다고 경고하고 있다.
“Given the global expansion of the nuclear energy market, it is unrealistic for Korea to dominate every project on its own. Nuclear exports are often carried out through consortia involving multiple companies,” Yun said, expressing concern regarding a “political approach.”
dominate: 점령하다, 주도하다
on its own: 단독으로
express concern: 우려하다
윤 교수는 “글로벌 원전 시장이 확대되고 있는 상황에서 한국이 모든 사업을 단독으로 주도하는 것은 현실적이지 않다. 또 원전 수출은 통상 여러 기업이 참여하는 컨소시엄 형태로 진행된다”고 말하며 '정치적 접근'을 우려했다.
WRITTEN BY PARK EUN-JEE, CHO YONG-JUN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
