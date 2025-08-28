Hyundai Motor's air mobility unit chief steps down, takes on advisory role

Shin Jai-won, the CEO of Supernal, the advanced air mobility (AAM) division of Hyundai Motor Group, has stepped down and taken on an advisory role within the automotive giant, the group said Thursday.The group said Shin had completed the foundation for technology development for the automaker's U.S.-based subsidiary, and new leadership was needed to accelerate commercialization.Shin joined Hyundai Motor Group in 2019 to lead its AAM business and served concurrently as CEO of Supernal since it was established in 2021.In an internal email to employees, Shin said Hyundai Motor Group's AAM business has entered a new phase, and new leadership is needed to carry it out more effectively.Until a new head is appointed for Supernal, David Rottblatt, currently head of business development at the AAM company, will serve as interim chief operating officer to oversee operations, according to the group.Yonhap